Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s Elite 8 games

Just like that, March Madness is down to the Elite Eight.

The NCAA Tournament continues today with two of the four Elite Eight games. Two teams from the West and two teams from the Midwest will battle today for spots in the Final Four.

In the West, No. 1 Gonzaga defeated No. 4 West Virginia Thursday and No. 11 Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona to advance to Saturday’s Elite Eight.

On the Midwest side, No. 1 Kansas advanced with a win over No. 4 Purdue and No. 3 Oregon beat No. 7 Michigan for its spot in the Elite Eight.

Here’s a look at today’s games and how you can watch in Las Vegas:

SATURDAY’S GAMES

(all times PDT)

3:09 p.m.: No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 1 Gonzaga — TBS (Cox, 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

5:49 p.m.: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 1 Kansas — TBS (Cox, 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

HOW CAN I WATCH ONLINE?

There are a number of options if you want to watch online.

NCAA.com: NCAA broadcasting will air all of the games live online and on its NCAA March Madness Live app, but you will need to log in with your cable credentials.

TBS.com: You can watch the games aired live on TBS on its website as long as you have a current cable subscription that includes TBS.

HOW CAN CORD-CUTTERS WATCH?

If you’ve recently cut cable, not to worry, you can still catch the games if you have one of the following alternative cable services.

DirecTV Now: The basic package includes TBS, TNT and truTV. You can stream games on your computer, tablet, smartphone or streaming device. Plus, DirecTV is offering a free seven-day trial, which you could use to cover one weekend of games.

SlingTV: Similar to DirecTV, SlingTV is offering a free seven-day trial. TBS, TNT and truTV are available in the Sling Blue package.

PlayStation Vue: This offering is similarly priced to Sling and DirecTV and, depending on where you live, you might be able to get the CBS games included.

