No. 5 Notre Dame avoids upset from No. 12 Princeton, advances in NCAA Tourney

Notre Dame Austin Torres, right, defends Princeton guard Myles Stephens, left, during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Notre Dame guard Temple Gibbs (2) goes up for a shot over Princeton guard Devin Cannady (3) during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Notre Dame guard Rex Pflueger (0) drives past Princeton forward Spencer Weisz (10) during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Princeton players look on during the second half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame. Princeton came up short 60-58, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Princeton forward Will Gladson (13) goes up for a shot against Notre Dame during the second half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bonzie Colson scored 18 points and Notre Dame survived a first-round NCAA Tournament scare by pulling out a 60-58 win over Princeton.

The West Region’s 12th-seeded Tigers had a chance to pull ahead on their final possession, but Devin Cannady missed an open 3-pointer just before the final horn. Notre Dame’s Steve Vasturia pulled down the rebound and was fouled.

The Fighting Irish (26-9) nearly squandered an 11-point second half lead. Guard Matt Farrell scored 16 points, but missed the front end of a one-and-one with Notre Dame up 59-58.

Spencer Weisz led the Tigers with 15 points. The Ivy League champion Tigers (23-7) had a 19-game winning streak going into the NCAA Tournament.

 