The Orlando Magic assigned 7-foot rookie center Stephen Zimmerman to the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League on Monday.

Zimmerman, 20, appeared in two games this season with the Magic, averaging 1.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per contest. He was originally selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft by Orlando.

In 2015-16, Zimmerman played in 26 games (24 starts) with UNLV as a freshman, averaging 10.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.96 blocks.