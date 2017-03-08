No. 1-seeded Colorado State advances in MW women’s tournament

Senior Elin Gustavsson had 26 points and 12 rebounds to spark No. 1-seeded Colorado State to a 65-60 victory over No. 8 San Jose State on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Ellen Nystrom, the Mountain West Player of the Year, added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams (24-7). Dezz Ramos, the conference’s leading scorer, led the Spartans (11-21) with 19 points.

Boise State 64, New Mexico 62 — Brooke Pahukoa scored 25 points and hit a jump shot with one second left to lift the No. 4 Broncos (23-7). Las Vegas native Cherise Beynon led No. 5 New Mexico (15-15) with 20 points.

Fresno State 58, Wyoming 48 — Bego Faz Davalos and Candice White scored 19 points apiece for the No. 7 Bulldogs (17-14), who led by 24 points late in the third quarter in their upset of the No. 2 Cowgirls (21-9). Marta Gomez led Wyoming with 14 points.