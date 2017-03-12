UNR beats Colorado State to win MW tournament

Dave Rice had hoped to win a Mountain West tournament championship on the Thomas & Mack Center floor at UNLV.

He finally got his title Saturday in that venue, just not the way he imagined.

Rice, an assistant coach at UNR, will take it, though.

He and the Wolf Pack are headed to the NCAA Tournament after holding off Colorado State 79-71 to win conference tournament.

It’s the first time in Mountain West men’s basketball history that the No. 1 seed has beaten the second seed in the tournament. The No. 2 seed had gone 7-0 until this time.

But the Wolf Pack (28-6) never trailed, though they had to fight off several runs by Colorado State (23-11). This is their first Mountain West tournament championship and their first league tourney title of any kind since winning the Western Athletic Conference in 2006.

UNR second-year coach Eric Musselman revived the program, which improved by 15 victories in his inaugural season and won the College Basketball Invitational in finishing 24-14.

Against Colorado State, Jordan Caroline scored 23 points for the Wolf Pack, and Marcus Marshall added 21. Caroline was selected as MVP of the tournament.

Colorado State Gian Clavell, named the conference Player of the Year by the coaches and media, scored 30 points. Prentiss Nixon had 23 points.

Follow all of our Vegas Madness coverage at reviewjournal.com/VegasMadness and #VegasMadness on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.