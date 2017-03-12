Posted Updated 

UNR beats Colorado State to win MW tournament

8035127_web1_bkc-mwtourney_031117cs_008_8035127.jpgBuy Photo
UNR guard D.J. Fenner (15) drives to the basket against Colorado State guard Gian Clavell (3) during the Mountain West Conference basketball championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8035127_web1_bkc-mwtourney_031117cs_001_8035127.jpg
UNR guard Jordan Caroline (24) during the Mountain West Conference basketball championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8035127_web1_bkc-mwtourney_031117cs_002_8035127.jpg
UNR guard Jordan Caroline (24) shoots over Colorado State forward Nico Carvacho (32) during the Mountain West Conference basketball championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8035127_web1_bkc-mwtourney_031117cs_003_8035127.jpg
UNR fans cheer before their team takes on Colorado State in the Mountain West Conference basketball championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8035127_web1_bkc-mwtourney_031117cs_004_8035127.jpg
UNR forward Cameron Oliver (0) drives to the basket against Colorado State during the Mountain West Conference basketball championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8035127_web1_bkc-mwtourney_031117cs_005_8035127.jpg
UNR forward Cameron Oliver (0) shoots over Colorado State forward Emmanuel Omogbo (2) during the Mountain West Conference basketball championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8035127_web1_bkc-mwtourney_031117cs_006_8035127.jpg
UNR guard Jordan Caroline (24) drives to the basket against Colorado State forward Nico Carvacho (32) during the Mountain West Conference basketball championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8035127_web1_bkc-mwtourney_031117cs_007_8035127.jpg
UNR guard Marcus Marshall (1) drives to the basket against Colorado State during the Mountain West Conference basketball championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8035127_web1_bkc-mwtourney_031117cs_009_8035127.jpg
Colorado State guard Prentiss Nixon (11) pulls in a rebound next to Colorado State forward Emmanuel Omogbo (2) during the Mountain West Conference basketball championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8035127_web1_bkc-mwtourney_031117cs_010_8035127.jpg
UNR guard Josh Hall (33) goes to the basket against Colorado State during the Mountain West Conference basketball championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Dave Rice had hoped to win a Mountain West tournament championship on the Thomas & Mack Center floor at UNLV.

He finally got his title Saturday in that venue, just not the way he imagined.

Rice, an assistant coach at UNR, will take it, though.

He and the Wolf Pack are headed to the NCAA Tournament after holding off Colorado State 79-71 to win conference tournament.

It’s the first time in Mountain West men’s basketball history that the No. 1 seed has beaten the second seed in the tournament. The No. 2 seed had gone 7-0 until this time.

But the Wolf Pack (28-6) never trailed, though they had to fight off several runs by Colorado State (23-11). This is their first Mountain West tournament championship and their first league tourney title of any kind since winning the Western Athletic Conference in 2006.

UNR second-year coach Eric Musselman revived the program, which improved by 15 victories in his inaugural season and won the College Basketball Invitational in finishing 24-14.

Against Colorado State, Jordan Caroline scored 23 points for the Wolf Pack, and Marcus Marshall added 21. Caroline was selected as MVP of the tournament.

Colorado State Gian Clavell, named the conference Player of the Year by the coaches and media, scored 30 points. Prentiss Nixon had 23 points.

