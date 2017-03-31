Final Four prop bets

NCAA TOURNAMENT PROP BETS

Final Four Propositions

Props posted at the Westgate and Station Casinos sports books

SOUTH CAROLINA-GONZAGA

Team to score first in game

South Carolina; even

Gonzaga; -130

First team to score 10 or more points

South Carolina; +125

Gonzaga; - 145

First team to score 20 or more points

South Carolina; +155

Gonzaga; - 175

Total 3-point field goals made by both teams; 12½

Largest lead of the game by either team; 15½

Points for South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell; 22½

Points for South Carolina’s P.J. Dozier; 13½

Points for South Carolina’s Duane Notice; 10

Points for South Carolina’s Chris Silva; 10½

Points scored by South Carolina; 66

Points for Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss; 18½

Points for Gonzaga’s Johnathan Williams; 11½

Points for Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski; 11½

Points for Gonzaga’s Jordan Mathews; 11½

Points scored by Gonzaga; 72½

NORTH CAROLINA-OREGON

Team to score first in game

Oregon; -105

North Carolina; -125

First team to score 10 or more points

Oregon; +110

North Carolina; - 130

First team to score 20 or more points

Oregon; +140

North Carolina; - 160

Total 3-point field goals made by both teams; 15

Largest lead of the game by either team; 14½

Points for Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey; 20½

Points for Oregon’s Dillon Brooks; 18½

Points for Oregon’s Jordan Bell; 11½

Points for Oregon’s Dylan Ennis; 10½

Points scored by Oregon; 73½

Points for North Carolina’s Justin Jackson; 19½

Points for North Carolina’s Joel Berry II; 15½

Points for North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks; 12½

Points for North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks; 12

Points scored by North Carolina; 78½