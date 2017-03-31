Final Four prop bets

NCAA TOURNAMENT PROP BETS
Final Four Propositions
Props posted at the Westgate and Station Casinos sports books
SOUTH CAROLINA-GONZAGA
Team to score first in game
South Carolina; even
Gonzaga; -130
First team to score 10 or more points
South Carolina; +125
Gonzaga; - 145
First team to score 20 or more points
South Carolina; +155
Gonzaga; - 175
Total 3-point field goals made by both teams; 12½
Largest lead of the game by either team; 15½
Points for South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell; 22½
Points for South Carolina’s P.J. Dozier; 13½
Points for South Carolina’s Duane Notice; 10
Points for South Carolina’s Chris Silva; 10½
Points scored by South Carolina; 66
Points for Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss; 18½
Points for Gonzaga’s Johnathan Williams; 11½
Points for Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski; 11½
Points for Gonzaga’s Jordan Mathews; 11½
Points scored by Gonzaga; 72½
NORTH CAROLINA-OREGON
Team to score first in game
Oregon; -105
North Carolina; -125
First team to score 10 or more points
Oregon; +110
North Carolina; - 130
First team to score 20 or more points
Oregon; +140
North Carolina; - 160
Total 3-point field goals made by both teams; 15
Largest lead of the game by either team; 14½
Points for Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey; 20½
Points for Oregon’s Dillon Brooks; 18½
Points for Oregon’s Jordan Bell; 11½
Points for Oregon’s Dylan Ennis; 10½
Points scored by Oregon; 73½
Points for North Carolina’s Justin Jackson; 19½
Points for North Carolina’s Joel Berry II; 15½
Points for North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks; 12½
Points for North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks; 12
Points scored by North Carolina; 78½