Off a humbling loss, Seattle Seahawks should bounce back

If Los Angeles-area fans knew the Rams would be a reincarnation of the early 1960s editions coached by Harland Svare, they might not have been so excited about the team’s move back home from St. Louis.

But even Svare’s staid teams had more spark than Jeff Fisher’s edition. The Rams (4-9) had a mere one win and point-spread cover since Columbus Day, and Fisher was fired Monday.

Seattle is a 16-point home favorite over the Rams on Thursday night. The Seahawks immediately attracted action after the line opened at 13½. The total is 38½.

True, there is a case for L.A. based on series trends, as the Rams have curiously beaten Seattle three straight and four of five.

But the Rams are catching the Seahawks off a humbling 38-10 loss at Green Bay, where Russell Wilson threw a career-high five interceptions.

Before considering a bet on the Rams, let’s make them cover at least one spread with struggling rookie Jared Goff at quarterback.

The Gold Sheet pick: Seahawks, 27-9

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).