Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge

web1_florida-arkansas-foot_leik_7376054.jpg
Arkansas' Rawleigh Williams III goes down during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 in Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas beat Florida 31-10. (AP Photo/Samantha Baker)

Tony Macklin

TonyMacklin.net

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-23-1

Arkansas +7

Virginia +10.5

West Virginia +2

Vanderbilt +3.5

Colorado -16

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-19-1

Central Florida -12

Charlotte -10.5

Kentucky +14

North Texas +29

Oklahoma -17.5

Eric Parkila

ParkilaSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 24-20-1

Indiana +7.5

Kentucky +14

Texas -2

Baylor +17.5

South Florida -3

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 19-25-1

Indiana +7.5

Tulsa +2.5

Illinois +25

Missouri -3.5

Southern California +8

Mike Scalleat

JimFeist.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 16-27-2

Arkansas +7

Washington State -15

Washington -8

Boise State -18

West Virginia +2

Charlie Scott

CharlieScottSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-24-4

Indiana +7.5

Mississippi State +30

Hawaii +18

Minnesota +7

New Mexico pick

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 23-22

Wyoming -7.5

Appalachian State +1.5

Illinois +25

Idaho -7.5

Washington -8

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 23-21-1

Kansas +10

Southern Methodist +7

Georgia +10.5

Arkansas +7

Stanford -3

Kelly Stewart

Kellyinvegas.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 19-25-1

Maryland +29.5

Wake Forest +35

Georgia +10.5

Army +14

Colorado -16

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 20-25

Indiana +7.5

Tulsa +2.5

Wyoming -7.5

Georgia +10.5

Stanford -3

 