Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge

Tony Macklin
TonyMacklin.net
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-23-1
Arkansas +7
Virginia +10.5
West Virginia +2
Vanderbilt +3.5
Colorado -16
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-19-1
Central Florida -12
Charlotte -10.5
Kentucky +14
North Texas +29
Oklahoma -17.5
Eric Parkila
ParkilaSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 24-20-1
Indiana +7.5
Kentucky +14
Texas -2
Baylor +17.5
South Florida -3
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 19-25-1
Indiana +7.5
Tulsa +2.5
Illinois +25
Missouri -3.5
Southern California +8
Mike Scalleat
JimFeist.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 16-27-2
Arkansas +7
Washington State -15
Washington -8
Boise State -18
West Virginia +2
Charlie Scott
CharlieScottSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-24-4
Indiana +7.5
Mississippi State +30
Hawaii +18
Minnesota +7
New Mexico pick
Alex B. Smith
AxSmithSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 23-22
Wyoming -7.5
Appalachian State +1.5
Illinois +25
Idaho -7.5
Washington -8
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 23-21-1
Kansas +10
Southern Methodist +7
Georgia +10.5
Arkansas +7
Stanford -3
Kelly Stewart
Kellyinvegas.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 19-25-1
Maryland +29.5
Wake Forest +35
Georgia +10.5
Army +14
Colorado -16
Ken Thomson
SportsXRadio.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 20-25
Indiana +7.5
Tulsa +2.5
Wyoming -7.5
Georgia +10.5
Stanford -3