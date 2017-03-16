Posted 

Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge

Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge

8177419_web1_bkc-wccfinals_030816cs_013_8177419.jpgBuy Photo
Saint Mary's guard Emmett Naar (3) drives against Gonzaga guard Eric McClellan (23) and Gonzaga forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. Gonzaga won 85-75. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge

8177419_web1_bkc-wccfinals_030816cs_016_8177419.jpg
Saint Mary's guard Joe Rahon (25) gets past Gonzaga guard Kyle Dranginis (3) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. Gonzaga won 85-75. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge

8177419_web1_bkc-wccfinals_030816cs_015_8177419.jpg
Saint Mary's guard Emmett Naar (3) brings the ball up court against Gonzaga during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. Gonzaga won 85-75. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge

8177419_web1_bkc-wccfinals_030816cs_038_8177419.jpg
Gonzaga guard Silas Melson (0) drives past Saint Mary's guard Joe Rahon (25) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. Gonzaga won 85-75. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge

8177419_web1_bkc-wccfinals_030816cs_037_8177419.jpg
Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins (13) shoots a 3-pointer over Saint Mary's guard Joe Rahon (25) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. Gonzaga won 85-75. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge

8177419_web1_bkc-wccfinals_030816cs_004_8177419.jpg
Gonzaga guard Kyle Dranginis (3) drives toward the net past Saint Mary's forward Calvin Hermanson (24) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge

8177419_web1_bkc-wccfinals_030816cs_036_8177419.jpg
Gonzaga forward Domantas Sabonis (11) looks to get in a shot between Saint Mary's forwards Dane Pineau (22) and Calvin Hermanson (24) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. Gonzaga won 85-75. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Todd Dewey compete with handicappers Kelly Stewart, Doug Fitz and Paul Stone in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday. Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 32 games on the betting board. Eleven of the picks are worth one point, and a Best Bet counts for two points. Any push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

DOUG FITZ

SYSTEMPLAYS.COM

Total points: 0

Record: 0-0

Best Bet: Winthrop +11

Virginia Tech +5.5

Princeton +6.5

Florida State -12

Xavier +2

Vermont +10.5

Middle Tennessee State -1

Troy +20

Texas Southern +27

Oklahoma State +2.5

Northern Kentucky +20

Kent State +18

Champion: North Carolina

ADAM HILL

REVIEW-JOURNAL

Total points: 0

Record: 0-0

Best Bet: Oklahoma State +2.5

Virginia Tech +5.5

Notre Dame -6.5

Xavier +2

Northwestern +2.5

Virginia Commonwealth +4.5

Marquette +1.5

Seton Hall +1

Northern Kentucky +20

Dayton +6

Iona-Oregon Over 152

Cincinnati -3.5

Champion: North Carolina

KELLY STEWART

@KELLYINVEGAS

Total points: 0

Record: 0-0

Best Bet: Michigan State +2

Virginia Tech +5.5

Princeton +6.5

Bucknell +14

East Tennessee State +10.5

Xavier +2

Vermont +10.5

South Dakota State +22.5

Saint Mary’s -4.5

Marquette +1.5

Arkansas -1

Michigan -2.5

Champion: Arizona

TODD DEWEY

REVIEW-JOURNAL

Total points: 0

Record: 0-0

Best Bet: Florida Gulf Coast +12

UNC Wilmington +7.5

East Tennessee State +10.5

Vermont +10.5

Winthrop +11

Marquette +1.5

Seton Hall +1

Northern Kentucky +20

Oklahoma State +2.5

New Mexico State +12.5

Iona-Oregon over 152

Rhode Island +1

Champion: Notre Dame

PAUL STONE

VEGASSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

Total points: 0

Record: 0-0

Best Bet: Arizona-North Dakota Under 147.5

Notre Dame-Princeton Under 134.5

Virginia-UNC Wilmington Under 134.5

Maryland -2

Iowa State-UNR Under 157

Purdue-Vermont Under 135

Virginia Commonwealth +4.5

Marquette +1.5

South Carolina-Marquette Under 145.5

Seton Hall +1

Michigan-Oklahoma State Under 154

Cincinnati-Kansas State Under 130.5

Champion: North Carolina

 