Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge

The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Todd Dewey compete with handicappers Kelly Stewart, Doug Fitz and Paul Stone in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday. Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 32 games on the betting board. Eleven of the picks are worth one point, and a Best Bet counts for two points. Any push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

DOUG FITZ

SYSTEMPLAYS.COM

Total points: 0

Record: 0-0

Best Bet: Winthrop +11

Virginia Tech +5.5

Princeton +6.5

Florida State -12

Xavier +2

Vermont +10.5

Middle Tennessee State -1

Troy +20

Texas Southern +27

Oklahoma State +2.5

Northern Kentucky +20

Kent State +18

Champion: North Carolina

ADAM HILL

REVIEW-JOURNAL

Total points: 0

Record: 0-0

Best Bet: Oklahoma State +2.5

Virginia Tech +5.5

Notre Dame -6.5

Xavier +2

Northwestern +2.5

Virginia Commonwealth +4.5

Marquette +1.5

Seton Hall +1

Northern Kentucky +20

Dayton +6

Iona-Oregon Over 152

Cincinnati -3.5

Champion: North Carolina

KELLY STEWART

@KELLYINVEGAS

Total points: 0

Record: 0-0

Best Bet: Michigan State +2

Virginia Tech +5.5

Princeton +6.5

Bucknell +14

East Tennessee State +10.5

Xavier +2

Vermont +10.5

South Dakota State +22.5

Saint Mary’s -4.5

Marquette +1.5

Arkansas -1

Michigan -2.5

Champion: Arizona

TODD DEWEY

REVIEW-JOURNAL

Total points: 0

Record: 0-0

Best Bet: Florida Gulf Coast +12

UNC Wilmington +7.5

East Tennessee State +10.5

Vermont +10.5

Winthrop +11

Marquette +1.5

Seton Hall +1

Northern Kentucky +20

Oklahoma State +2.5

New Mexico State +12.5

Iona-Oregon over 152

Rhode Island +1

Champion: Notre Dame

PAUL STONE

VEGASSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

Total points: 0

Record: 0-0

Best Bet: Arizona-North Dakota Under 147.5

Notre Dame-Princeton Under 134.5

Virginia-UNC Wilmington Under 134.5

Maryland -2

Iowa State-UNR Under 157

Purdue-Vermont Under 135

Virginia Commonwealth +4.5

Marquette +1.5

South Carolina-Marquette Under 145.5

Seton Hall +1

Michigan-Oklahoma State Under 154

Cincinnati-Kansas State Under 130.5

Champion: North Carolina