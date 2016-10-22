Posted 

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman (18) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Bradley

Review-Journal

sports editor

Last week: 4-1

Season: 12-18

Giants -3

Vikings -2.5

Colts +2.5

Ravens pick

Patriots -7

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com

handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 16-14

Raiders +1

Falcons -6.5

Patriots -7

Seahawks +1.5

Broncos -7.5

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

handicapper

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 20-9-1

Rams +3

Browns +10

Raiders +1

Colts +2.5

Seahawks +1.5

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-15

Vikings -2.5

Redskins +1.5

Bills -3

Raiders +1

Broncos -7.5

Jay Kornegay

Westgate Las Vegas

sports book director

Last week: 4-1

Season: 14-16

Vikings -2.5

Bills -3

Titans -2.5

49ers +2

Broncos -7.5

Dana Lane

DanaLaneSports.com

handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 13-17

Eagles +2.5

Browns +10

Chargers +6.5

Cardinals -1.5

Texans +7.5

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant

sports editor

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 16-13-1

Vikings -2.5

Saints +6.5

Raiders +1

Chargers +6.5

Cardinals -1.5

Micah Roberts

VegasInsider.com

handicapper

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 15-14-1

Eagles +2.5

Dolphins +3

Raiders +1

Jets pick

Texans +7.5

Dave Tuley

ESPN.com

writer

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-10

Redskins +1.5

Browns +10

49ers +2

Steelers +7

Texans +7.5

Matt Youmans

Review-Journal

sports columnist

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-15

Rams +3

Vikings -2.5

Saints +6.5

Chargers +6.5

Broncos -7.5

All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest

 