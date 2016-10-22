Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal
sports editor
Last week: 4-1
Season: 12-18
Giants -3
Vikings -2.5
Colts +2.5
Ravens pick
Patriots -7
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 16-14
Raiders +1
Falcons -6.5
Patriots -7
Seahawks +1.5
Broncos -7.5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
handicapper
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 20-9-1
Rams +3
Browns +10
Raiders +1
Colts +2.5
Seahawks +1.5
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-15
Vikings -2.5
Redskins +1.5
Bills -3
Raiders +1
Broncos -7.5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate Las Vegas
sports book director
Last week: 4-1
Season: 14-16
Vikings -2.5
Bills -3
Titans -2.5
49ers +2
Broncos -7.5
Dana Lane
DanaLaneSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 13-17
Eagles +2.5
Browns +10
Chargers +6.5
Cardinals -1.5
Texans +7.5
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant
sports editor
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 16-13-1
Vikings -2.5
Saints +6.5
Raiders +1
Chargers +6.5
Cardinals -1.5
Micah Roberts
VegasInsider.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 15-14-1
Eagles +2.5
Dolphins +3
Raiders +1
Jets pick
Texans +7.5
Dave Tuley
ESPN.com
writer
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-10
Redskins +1.5
Browns +10
49ers +2
Steelers +7
Texans +7.5
Matt Youmans
Review-Journal
sports columnist
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-15
Rams +3
Vikings -2.5
Saints +6.5
Chargers +6.5
Broncos -7.5
All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest