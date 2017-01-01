Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal
sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 41-36-3
Bills -3.5
Cowboys +4
Steelers -6
Cardinals -6
Seahawks -9.5
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 39-39-2
Giants +7.5
Buccaneers -6
Steelers -6
Seahawks -9.5
Packers -3.5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 44-35-1
Giants +7.5
Steelers -6
Saints +6.5
Dolphins +9.5
Raiders +1
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 39-38-3
Colts -4.5
Falcons -6.5
Cardinals -6
Chiefs -6
Packers -3.5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate Las Vegas
sports book director
Last week: 4-1
Season: 43-35-2
Ravens +2
Giants +7.5
Bears +5
Rams +6
Lions +3.5
Dana Lane
DanaLaneSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 39-40-1
Bengals -2
Saints +6.5
Dolphins +9.5
Cardinals -6
Lions +3.5
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant
sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 45-31-4
Ravens +2
Colts -4.5
Cardinals -6
Seahawks -9.5
Packers -3.5
Micah Roberts
VegasInsider.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 37-40-3
Bills -3.5
Giants +7.5
Eagles -4
Cardinals -6
Seahawks -9.5
Dave Tuley
ESPN.com
writer
Last week: 2-3
Season: 39-38-3
Texans +3.5
Jaguars +4.5
Panthers +6
Browns +6
Chargers +6
Matt Youmans
Review-Journal
sports columnist
Last week: 2-3
Season: 41-35-4
Ravens +2
Giants +7.5
Saints +6.5
Raiders +1
Packers -3.5
All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest.