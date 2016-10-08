Posted 

Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

Kevin Harvick, left, talks with Clint Bowyer before qualifying for Saturday's NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

By MICAH ROBERTS
SPECIAL TO THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Bank of America 500

Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina

4 p.m. Saturday (KSNV-3)

RATING DRIVER ODDS PRACTICE 1 QUALIFIED CHARLOTTE* CHICAGO*

1. Kevin Harvick 5-1 1st 1st 2nd 20th

Three-time winner, all in past six years; ninth or better in 11 of past 12 starts, runner-up last two.

2. Martin Truex Jr. 4-1 3rd 7th 1st 1st

Led 392 of 400 laps in Coca-Cola 600, the best Charlotte performance ever (track opened in 1960).

3. Kyle Busch 7-1 4th 4th 33rd 8th

No wins in 25 starts but has 10 top-fives. Victories on two 1.5-mile tracks this season.

4. Jimmie Johnson 6-1 12th 11th 3rd 12th

Active track leader with seven wins (the last time in 2014), 14 top-fives and 1,740 laps led.

5. Brad Keselowski 8-1 15th 20th 5th 5th

2013 winner; top-five finishes on past three 1.5-mile tracks. Won on 1.5s at Las Vegas and Kentucky.

6. Joey Logano 12-1 11th 10th 9th 2nd

Won this race last season; his 9.5 average finish is best among active drivers. Won All-Star Race.

7. Carl Edwards 10-1 9th 8th 18th 15th

2015 Coca-Cola 600 winner; second-best among active with 10.8 average finish in 23 starts.

8. Denny Hamlin 8-1 5th 9th 4th 6th

Top-10 finishes in 11 of his past 12 starts but no wins in 22 starts. Fourth past two starts.

9. Matt Kenseth 10-1 14th 17th 7th 9th

Two-time winner, including his first career Cup win in 2000 Coca-Cola 600; 14th-place average.

10 Chase Elliott 12-1 17th 3rd 8th 3rd

All Hendrick cars have been solid on 1.5s since Chase started at Chicago; they know something.

Note: Final two practices washed out Friday because of Hurricane Matthew spillover inland.

* Results from the May 29 Coca-Cola 600, the last race run at Charlotte, and Sept. 18 race at Chicagoland Speedway, the last race on a 1.5-mile track. This will be the eighth race on a 1.5-mile track this season and second of five during the Chase.

Odds courtesy of Westgate.

Micah Roberts, a former sports book director, has been setting NASCAR lines in Las Vegas since 1994. Follow on Twitter @MicahRoberts7.

 