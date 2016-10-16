Posted 

Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

Matt Kenseth climbs out of his car after qualifying at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Kenseth won the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

By MICAH ROBERTS
SPECIAL TO THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

11:30 a.m. Sunday (KSNV-3)

Rating Driver Odds Practice 1 Qualified Practice 2 Practice 3

1. Kevin Harvick 7-2 9th 11th 2nd 13th

2013 winner, runner-up three of past five starts fastest 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 3.

2. Matt Kenseth 12-1 11th 1st 5th 1st

Two-time winner (2012, 2013), fourth in May. Led 153 laps last fall before being punted late.

3. Denny Hamlin 15-1 10th 7th 11th 20th

2012 winner, runner-up last fall. Outstanding practices on long runs, strong contender to win.

4. Kyle Busch 8-1 1st 2nd 8th 5th

Won May race, fifth and third in previous two best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 2.

5. Chase Elliott 10-1 5th 13th 4th 4th

Ninth in first Cup start at track in May. Quality final practice suggests he’ll improve ninth in points.

6. Carl Edwards 12-1 3rd 3rd 15th 12th

2008 runner-up, 10.6 average in 18 starts. Third-best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 3.

7. Martin Truex Jr. 7-2 7th 4th 16th 7th

Led the most laps in two of past three Kansas races two wins and most laps led on 1.5s in 2016.

8. Kyle Larson 20-1 21st 24th 3rd 2nd

Runner-up in 2014, 12th or worse in his four other starts strong all-around final two practices.

9. Brad Keselowski 12-1 32nd 8th 21st 9th

2011 winner with 12.1 average finish in 13 starts two wins on 1.5-mile tracks this season.

10. Jimmie Johnson 5-1 8th 21st 25th 23rd

Didn’t practice well, but has two 2016 wins on 1.5s and track-best 9.1 average with three wins.

Note: This will be the second race of the season at Kansas and ninth of 11 races on a 1.5-mile tracks. It’s the second of three Chase races in the Round of 12.

Odds courtesy of the Westgate.

Micah Roberts, a former sports book director, has been been setting NASCAR lines in Las Vegas since 1994. Follow on Twitter @MicahRoberts7.

 