Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

11:30 a.m. Sunday (KSNV-3)

Rating Driver Odds Practice 1 Qualified Practice 2 Practice 3

1. Kevin Harvick 7-2 9th 11th 2nd 13th

2013 winner, runner-up three of past five starts fastest 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 3.

2. Matt Kenseth 12-1 11th 1st 5th 1st

Two-time winner (2012, 2013), fourth in May. Led 153 laps last fall before being punted late.

3. Denny Hamlin 15-1 10th 7th 11th 20th

2012 winner, runner-up last fall. Outstanding practices on long runs, strong contender to win.

4. Kyle Busch 8-1 1st 2nd 8th 5th

Won May race, fifth and third in previous two best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 2.

5. Chase Elliott 10-1 5th 13th 4th 4th

Ninth in first Cup start at track in May. Quality final practice suggests he’ll improve ninth in points.

6. Carl Edwards 12-1 3rd 3rd 15th 12th

2008 runner-up, 10.6 average in 18 starts. Third-best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 3.

7. Martin Truex Jr. 7-2 7th 4th 16th 7th

Led the most laps in two of past three Kansas races two wins and most laps led on 1.5s in 2016.

8. Kyle Larson 20-1 21st 24th 3rd 2nd

Runner-up in 2014, 12th or worse in his four other starts strong all-around final two practices.

9. Brad Keselowski 12-1 32nd 8th 21st 9th

2011 winner with 12.1 average finish in 13 starts two wins on 1.5-mile tracks this season.

10. Jimmie Johnson 5-1 8th 21st 25th 23rd

Didn’t practice well, but has two 2016 wins on 1.5s and track-best 9.1 average with three wins.

Note: This will be the second race of the season at Kansas and ninth of 11 races on a 1.5-mile tracks. It’s the second of three Chase races in the Round of 12.

Odds courtesy of the Westgate.

Micah Roberts, a former sports book director, has been been setting NASCAR lines in Las Vegas since 1994. Follow on Twitter @MicahRoberts7.