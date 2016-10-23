Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

Alabama 500, Talladega SuperSpeedway, Talladega, Alabama

11 a.m. Sunday (NBCSP)

RATING DRIVERODDS PRACTICE 1PRACTICE 2QUALIFIED MAY 2016*

1. Brad Keselowski 11-2 23rd DNP 2nd 1st

Four-time winner, including May, when he led the most laps (46); won two of the three 2016 plate races.

2. Denny Hamlin 10-1 14th 11th 8th 31st

2014 winner and dominated Daytona Speedweeks; 11.7 average finish in 11 plate races since 2014.

3. Kyle Busch 12-1 17th 9th 14th 2nd

2008 winner; one of the best on restrictor-plate tracks in 2016 with a third and two seconds.

4. Joey Logano 17-2 26th 13th 16th 25th

2015 winner, also won 2015 Daytona 500; sixth- and fourth-place finishes at Daytona this season.

5. Matt Kenseth 12-1 16th 2nd 3rd 23rd

2012 winner, runner-up in 2014; led 39 laps in May before being in accident with six laps to go.

6. Jimmie Johnson 10-1 15th 1st 17th 22nd

Two-time winner, the last time in 2011; runner-up in 2015. Has already advanced to Round of 8.

7. Chase Elliott 12-1 21st 3rd 4th 5th

Fifth in May (led 27 laps). Has to make up 25 points to advance to next round; win likely needed.

8. Austin Dillon 20-1 27th 15th 9th 3rd

Only Hamlin has better restrictor-plate average finish than his 11.9 in 11 starts since 2014.

9. Kevin Harvick 12-1 9th DNP 22nd 15th

2010 winner with 15.3 average finish in 31 starts. Already advanced to next round.

10. Greg Biffle 50-1 1st DNP 5th 20th

No wins in 27 starts (19.7 average), but all the Roush cars have been fast in 2016 with plates on.

* Results from the Geico 500 on May 1 at Talladega. Sunday’s event is the fourth and final race on a restrictor-plate track this season.

Note: Four drivers will be eliminated from Sprint Cup Chase contention after this race, as the Round of 8 begins next week at Martinsville.

Odds courtesy of William Hill sports books.

Micah Roberts, a former sports book director, has been been setting NASCAR lines in Las Vegas since 1994. Follow @MicahRoberts7 on Twitter.