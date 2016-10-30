Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

Goody’s Fast Relief 500

Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia

10 a.m. Sunday (NBCSP)

Rating, driver Odds Practice 1 Qualified Practice 2 Practice 3

1. Kyle Busch 5-1 7th 9th 16th 18th

First career win in April, led 352 of 500 laps; second-best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 3.

2. Denny Hamlin 5-1 2nd 8th 11th 16th

Five-time winner in 21 career starts for the native Virginian. Fast on long runs during practices.

3. Jimmie Johnson 5-1 10th 3rd 10th 20th

Eight-time winner with a 7.5 average finish and 2,747 laps led in 29 starts; ninth in spring race.

4. Jeff Gordon 12-1 9th 10th 20th 14th

Nine-time winner, including this race in 2015, with an amazing 6.7 average finish in 46 starts.

5. Joey Logano 8-1 3rd 2nd 2nd 8th

Was on his way to first win last fall, leading 207 laps, when Matt Kenseth purposely wrecked him.

6. Kyle Larson 25-1 1st 11th 15th 1st

Career-best third in the spring and looked just as fast during all practices this time.

7. Kevin Harvick 7-1 19th 20th 13th 10th

2011 winner; using chassis that has exclusively been used at Martinsville the past five races.

8. Tony Stewart 80-1 21st 6th 9th 2nd

Three-time winner, the last in 2011. His last legitimate shot to win career race No. 50 before retiring.

9. Martin Truex Jr. 12-1 6th 1st 4th 7th

Career-best fifth, twice; sixth in both 2015 races. Fast 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 2.

10. Matt Kenseth 8-1 15th 17th 6th 15th

No wins in 33 starts, but has been getting better the past four seasons; runner-up in 2013.

Note: This is the second race of the season at Martinsville and first of three in the Round of 8 during NASCAR’s 10-race Sprint Cup Chase format. The champion will be decided Nov. 20 at Homestead.

Odds courtesy of the Westgate sports book.

Micah Roberts, a former sports book director, has been been setting NASCAR lines in Las Vegas since 1994. Follow @MicahRoberts7 on Twitter.