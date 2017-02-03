Prop bets boost expected record betting handle on Super Bowl

With more than $100 million of wagers on Super Bowl LI expected to pour into Las Vegas sports books over the next 48 hours, the line on the game as of Friday afternoon is still where it’s been for most of the last two weeks: Patriots by 3 over the Falcons and a total of 59.

“They’re still laying the Patriots at minus-3 but nothing that would push us off the 3 yet. And they’re taking the Falcons on the money line and betting the over,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “I do think in the next 24 hours you’ll start to see some 59½ and maybe even 60 as the masses come to town. You’ll probably see 80 percent of the handle in the next 48 hours.”

Last year’s game between the Broncos and Panthers produced a record handle of $132.5 million in Nevada and the consensus among bookmakers is that this year’s game will eclipse that mark. The ever-popular prop bets continue to add to the total.

“I see everyone in the room walking around with a prop sheet,” Esposito said. “We’re going to see an increase on prop handle, industry-wide, because of the high total and offensive nature of these teams. There has been a lot more prop action.”

Will either Tom Brady or Matt Ryan break Kurt Warner’s championship record of 414 passing yards? Station Casinos bettors have wagered on the ‘Yes,’ which is at plus-350 after opening at plus-400.

They’ve also bet a couple cross-sport props, pushing the price up on total pass attempts (-5½, minus-130) over the total home runs hit in 2017 by Kris Bryant and Bryce Harper and also on Clemson 3-pointers made Sunday at Florida State (minus-½, minus-150) over receptions by Julio Jones.

CG Technology momentarily dropped the total to 58½ Friday morning and lowered the juice on the Patriots minus-3 to minus-105 before moving the line back to 3-flat (minus-110) and the total to 59.

The TI remains the only book to offer New England at minus-3½ (plus-115). Atlanta is plus-3½ (minus-135).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.