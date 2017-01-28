Station Casinos offers several Las Vegas-themed Super Bowl props

The Patriots remain a consensus 3-point favorite over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI and the total is holding steady at 59 at Las Vegas sports books a little more than a week before the Feb. 5 game in Houston.

“We’ve seen good two-way action,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said Saturday afternoon. “A few times it bounced to 3 (minus-115) or 3 (minus-120) on the Patriots but it’s come right back. We’re still a little high on the Patriots but nothing to make us move off of that key number.”

Station Casinos dropped New England to minus-150 on the money line, and Atlanta to plus-130, on Friday after it had opened at minus-155 and plus-135.

“We saw some Atlanta money-line action coming in,” said Esposito.

As for the total, Esposito said he took some early action on the under but expects to see the bulk of the action on the game in the 72 hours before kickoff.

Station Casinos joined other books in posting a plethora of prop bets on the board Friday, with bettors eagerly poring over 18 pages of them.

“It’s funny how many people walk around with that prop sheet in their hand,” Esposito said. “It’s become as big a topic as the game itself. It makes up a big piece of big-game Sunday, in the range of 35 percent or more (of the handle) industry-wide now.”

Station has several Las Vegas-themed cross-sport props, including total home runs by local products Kris Bryant and Bryce Harper vs. total pass attempts, the favorite at minus-5½ (minus-115). Bettors can also wager on UNLV football wins vs. total touchdown passes, with the Rebels plus-½, minus-115. Another prop is Golden Knights goals in their 2017-2018 season opener vs. Matt Ryan touchdown passes. Vegas is a pick-em (plus-110).

