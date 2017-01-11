Floyd Mayweather Jr. makes counter offer to Conor McGregor for boxing bout

The Floyd Mayweather Jr. versus Conor McGregor fantasy matchup is back in the news.

Mayweather responded to McGregor’s demand for a $100 million pursue to meet in a boxing match with a much lower counter offer. The retired boxing superstar said he’s willing to offer the UFC superstar $15 million and a percentage of the pay-per-view revenue, but only if Mayweather received a guaranteed $100 million payout.

“We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight,” Mayweather said as a guest on ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday. “They know what my number is. My number was a guaranteed $100 million. We’re the A-side. I’m not sure how much money Conor McGregor has made. … He hasn’t even made $10 million in a MMA bout.

“But we are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the back end of the percentage of the pay per view.”

