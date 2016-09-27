Vasyl Lomachenko, Nicholas Walters set to clash in Las Vegas on Nov. 26

Vasyl Lomachenko signed with Top Rank three years ago because he wanted to face the best boxers. The Las Vegas-based company hasn’t forgotten the demand.

Lomachenko will defend his WBO junior lightweight title against Nicholas Walters Nov. 26 on HBO at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan, according to Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. A formal announcement is expected to be made by Top Rank on Wednesday.

“We’re still finalizing the details with the Cosmo and if everything is fine we will make the announcement Wednesday,” Arum said. “It’s a really great fight. The fans will be pleased.”

Walters, a power puncher from Jamaica, is a former WBA featherweight champion with a signature victory against Nonito Donaire. Walters, however, has hit a snag in his promising career.

The 30-year-old Jamaican was stripped of the belt after failing to make weight before defeating Miguel Marriaga in June of 2015. Walters followed that up with a controversial draw against Jason Sosa in December. Many pundits considered Walters the clear winner in the 130-pound bout.

Despite the setbacks, Walters is still viewed as one of the top junior lightweights capable of giving Lomachenko a challenge.

Lomachenko (6-1, 4 knockouts) and Walters (26-0-1, 21 KOs), both promoted by Top Rank, have crossed paths before. Arum had a verbal deal in February for the two to meet, but things fell apart after Walters requested more money.

The rising star from Ukraine hasn’t been coddled since turning professional in 2013. Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, received a title shot in his second pro fight, but fell to an overweight Orlando Salido.

Lomachenko, 28, bounced back to record notable wins against Gary Russell Jr. and Roman Martinez to win two belts in as many weight classes.

November is shaping up to be a busy boxing month in Las Vegas. Top Rank is also promoting the Manny Pacquiao-Jessie Vargas bout at the Thomas & Mack Center on Nov. 5. The light heavyweight showdown between Sergey Kovalev and Andre Ward takes place Nov. 19 at T-Mobile Arena.

Kovalev and Ward are considered consensus top five best pound-for-pound fighters. Lomachenko, who goes by “Hi-Tech,” isn’t too far behind, and moved up the mystical list after a dominant knockout victory against Martinez in June.

