Tie for 10th place represents breakthrough for Wise, 20

He has been asked about the struggles of Oregon more times than he would prefer this college football season, because when you attend college where greatness breeds greatness across the athletics spectrum, people are going to remind you when things aren’t so rosy.

Aaron Wise is merely trying to hold up his end as a proud Duck.

But for a handful of very special talents, golf’s journey for young players dreaming of life on the PGA Tour is often long and difficult and incredibly challenging, a constant search for opportunity when so few are available.

Wise received one as a sponsor’s exemption into the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin, and when he departed the 18th green Sunday, his decision to leave college after two years weighed the scales more toward the positive side for the kid who now makes Summerlin home and spends most days pounding balls around the course he played so well this week.

He finished with a four-day total of 14-under-par 270, six shots back of champion Rod Pampling but in the oh-so-significant place of a tie for 10th.

When that is good enough: It means Wise gains automatic entry into next week’s tournament at Mayakoba in Mexico, where he will play his fourth PGA Tour event of the year. He missed the cut in the first two and then broke out this week.

Which means he is really just beginning that long and difficult and incredibly challenging journey.

“It’s a good week for me when I’m in contention at a PGA Tour event,” Wise said. “I was three shots back going into the third round and four back into the final round. I had a chance. It’s all about the experience I’m gaining and hopefully learning from it.

“I didn’t really know what to expect when I left (Oregon). Just play as well as I can and see where my game matched up. Obviously, my game can translate out here. I know that. It’s a matter of me becoming comfortable enough and shooting the scores that I know I can.”

He is 20 years old and not six months removed from winning medalist honors at the NCAA championships while also helping Oregon to its first team title. He then sat down with his family to make a life-altering decision: Pursue a pro golf career or stay on a different type of course, one of academics with plans to attend law school.

“I can always go back for that,” he said.

Trying to earn one’s tour card or at least temporary status is its own version of survive-and-advance, and when you are allowed only seven sponsor exemptions in a year, taking advantage more weeks than not means everything to a player like Wise.

He earned status on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada, won his first professional event at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship in Edmonton, Alberta, and played well enough north of the border to qualify for the Web.com Tour in 2017.

This is the kind of story that emerges from the Shriners event annually, a player new to pro golf and with a resume intriguing enough for those running things to want him in their field.

“We look for young talent and to see who is out there,” tournament director Patrick Lindsey said. “When you have an NCAA champion who is hoping for an exemption, we absolutely look strongly at him. Aaron is an incredible young golfer who moved to Las Vegas and we needed to give him a look. I’m glad we did.

“It’s more about him being an up-and-comer and possibly being one of the next best golfers out there, which is key for us to start establishing a relationship and get guys coming back year after year. The fact Aaron is now local cemented the fact we needed to give him (an exemption).”

A memorable week could actually have been better for Wise, who three-putted three holes Saturday and couldn’t match his front-nine scoring (32) Sunday upon making the turn. He managed only one birdie on the back nine, shot a 36 and yet had par saves at 17 and 18 that allowed him the tie for 10th and that coveted spot next week.

Survive-and-advance.

“No question, you’re always a little nervous,” Wise said. “You don’t know what to expect. But as you play more and more out here, you come to know the conditions and what to prepare for and what guys might be able to shoot. All those little things give you clarity in your mind before you tee things up. All that I can ask for is that my game is in good enough shape to give myself some chances.

“If I get those, I believe I will be good enough to close some of them out.”

Here’s hoping he does so better than Oregon’s football team has this season.

Come on. It was too easy to pass up.

