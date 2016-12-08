Del Mar learns lesson on missing Pick 6 consolations

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club concluded a successful Bing Crosby meet last Sunday. On closing day at any racetrack, all carryover pools must be paid out including the Pick 6.

There were 44 bettors who had all six winners and their payout was $15,660. However, at some point in cashing out somebody had to be the first to think “where are my consolation payouts?” for 5 out of 6 winners.

Del Mar for the entire meet had paid out a Pick 6 consolation every day, except for closing day. This even when one person had a unique ticket and thus won the big carryover jackpot.

This is where social media, especially Twitter, proved to be an invaluable tool. Horseplayers began tweeting out that they were gypped out of a Pick 6 consolation.

The horse racing media led by Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form prodded Del Mar execs for answers. On Wednesday, Del Mar issued a press release they would “make it right” for fans who held consolation tickets.

Del Mar figured that $89,352, which was 15 percent of the net pool, would be shared by 1,095 consolation holders or $81.60 per ticket.

If you are one of these fans, you can call Del Mar at (858) 794-1019. You have about 60 days to resolve this so don’t wait.

I tweeted out that if a similar gaming issue had cropped up in Nevada you can be sure the Nevada Gaming Control Board would be all over it. Say what you will about gambling here, but it is highly regulated to protect the customers and the integrity of the gamble.

For example, when a new game is introduced to Las Vegas it is field tested very carefully. You need to look at all possible worst case scenarios. That did not happen with the new Del Mar Pick 6.

For Del Mar management to not know how the Pick 6 payout worked on closing day is inexcusable. But don’t put them alone on the island. The tote company that supplied the software to Del Mar should provide the answers too.

Instead, the parties cited the Pick 6 rules of the Association of Racing Commissioners International. I don’t buy that for a second. If you introduce a new bet, you own it. Know the rules and don’t keep it a secret from your customers either.

LOS ALAMITOS

Los Alamitos is doing its part to fill the big shoes left by the closure of Hollywood Park. The Orange County track will run two grade 1 2-year-old stakes on Saturday, the Cash Call Futurity for colts and the Starlet for fillies.

Mastery for trainer Bob Baffert figures to be a short priced favorite in the Futurity. This will be his first start around two turns and he could not find a softer spot to try it.

In fact Baffert has a great chance to sweep the stakes as his American Gal in the Starlet will also be a heavy chalk. She ran third in the recent Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies.

Her main foe could be Berned, an East Coast shipper for trainer Tom Albertrani. Berned was flattered when the filly that beat her in the recent Tempted, Miss Sky Warrior, won right back in the Demoiselle at Aqueduct.

Richard Eng's horse racing column is published Friday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. You can buy his Las Alamitos picks at www.racedaylasvegas.com. You can email him at rich_eng@hotmail.com and follow @richeng4propick on Twitter.

on Twitter.