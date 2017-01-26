Post position could decide high-priced Pegasus World Cup

When the Stronach Group dreamed up the concept of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup, there were many skeptics. Well, the dream becomes reality on Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The 12 stalls were sold in no time flat for $1 million apiece. All will be filled as each starter will earn a minimum $250,000. The winner’s share? $7 million with $1.75 million for second and $1 million for third.

For many months, it has looked like a two horse race between Arrogate (7-5) and California Chrome (6-5). The other 10 range from 12-1 up to 50-1. Believe me that a couple of runners will be 99-1 at post time.

Arrogate drew the advantageous post 1 and California Chrome drew the outer most post 12. This alone is enough to turn the tide in favor of Arrogate who will be my choice to win.

When these two met in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, California Chrome led while Arrogate tracked and the then passed him to win. I think the roles will be reversed on Saturday with Arrogate leading from post 1 and California Chrome tracking on the outside.

Gulfstream Park is such a speed favoring oval, I’m not sure California Chrome can overcome his unfortunate draw. The reason being that the nine furlong race begins right into the clubhouse turn. Arrogate can save every inch of ground while California Chrome figures to be wide throughout.

Two long shots I will consider include Keen Ice (12-1) and Noble Bird (25-1).

DRF/NTRA NHC

The three day National Handicapping Championship will end Sunday at Treasure Island. With nearly $3 million in prize money, the competition will be fierce, but the camaraderie unrivaled.

Horseplayers are a rare breed. In everyday life we compete amongst each other. But in reality we root for one another to do well.

Two players , in particular, will have a bull’s-eye on their back.

Cheryl McIntyre won the 2016 NHC Tour and is now eligible for a $2-million bonus should she also win the NHC.

Joe Appelbaum won the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge and will earn a $3 million bonus should he win the NHC. The BCBC and NHC $3 million bonus is in essence a “rolling double.” If you win the BCBC and NHC, in either order, you win the $3-million bonus too.

The names of two qualifiers jump off the page at me.

Chris Fallica is a senior researcher for ESPN. He is known as “The Bear” and his college football picks on College GameDay are spot on.

Dave Weaver is an on-air racing analyst for TVG. His Twitter handle of @icecoldexacta comes from the cold exacta plays he gives out regularly. Weaver will wave the banner for all of the TVG and TVG2 on-air handicappers.

TWIN QUINELLAS

Both South Point and Station Casinos are offering a special $10,000 Twin Quinella bet on Saturday. If they decide to use the Pegasus World Cup race, the quinella of Arrogate and California Chrome will be very popular.

HEAD TO HEAD

The Nevada Pari-Mutuel Association will introduce a new statewide bet on Saturday: head to head matchups. The takeout is a low 6 ½ percent. Out of 10 offerings on Saturday, the key one will be Arrogate (1-1) versus California Chrome (4-5) in the $12-million Pegasus World Cup.

Richard Eng’s horse racing column is published Friday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. You can buy his Santa Anita Park picks at www.racedaylasvegas.com. You can email him at rich_eng@hotmail.com and follow @richeng4propick on Twitter.