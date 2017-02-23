Race for Kentucky Derby entry continues at Fair Grounds

The Road to the Kentucky Derby gets a bit faster as the prep races will now award 50 points to the winner. It typically takes around 30 points to make the Derby field. Thus, a win in one of these races moving forward is a lock to make the Derby starting gate.

The $400,000 Risen Star at the Fair Grounds on Saturday drew a full field of 14. This is a prep for the Louisiana Derby on April 1.

Mo Town (7-2) is favored off a big win in the Remsen last Nov. 26 at Aqueduct. The Uncle Mo colt has been working lights out at Payson Park in Florida for trainer Anthony Dutrow.

Mo Town will be ridden by John Velazquez, who rode One Liner to a sharp win in the Southwest at Oaklawn Park last weekend. Top riders such as Velazquez will have multiple potential Derby mounts. Their hope is that the horses either sort themselves out or they wait as long as possible before making a final Derby commitment.

Local Hero (4-1) is the second choice in the morning line for trainer Steve Asmussen, won this race last year with Gun Runner. Local Hero has a tough task in moving up from a maiden special weight win to a grade 2 stakes.

The horse I like to spring the upset is Guest Suite (6-1) for trainer Neil Howard. Last out Guest Suite won the LeComte at the Fair Grounds. He isn’t a sexy pick by any means, but he tries hard and I consider him an honest blue collar grinder.

There is a horse in the field, Arklow (15-1), who I would bet if someone was offering a Belmont Stakes future book. He is owned by Donegal Racing who owns a horse I would compare Arklow to, Keen Ice. Arklow has a rich pedigree for racing 9-furlongs or more.

EPICARIS WINS HYACINTH

The first 50 points to the winner Derby prep was the Hyacinth at Tokyo Racecourse last weekend. The winner was Epicharis who is now unbeaten in four career starts.

The ownership group is the U Carrot Farm. They told the BloodHorse they remain noncommittal to the Kentucky Derby at this time. They did say that the UAE Derby at Meydan on Mar. 25 is a possible next start. The 50 points earned by Epicharis is clearly enough to earn him a spot in the Kentucky Derby field.

NESS SUSPENDED

If you are a simulcast horseplayer in one of our Las Vegas race books, then you know the name of trainer Jamie Ness. He has had enormous success wherever he races including nine straight trainer titles at Tampa Bay Downs.

Ness has just begun serving a 100 day suspension for multiple clenbuterol positives as handed down by the state of Florida racing officials. Clenbuterol is a human drug used to treat chronic breathing problems. It has been used on racehorses to treat similar issues. Racehorses are allowed to train on it, but not race on it.

The kicker is that Ness is allowed to turn his stable over to his wife Mandy. Ness himself is barred from entering any sanctioned racetrack for the 100-day term. The question begs if this is a stern enough penalty considering the fact there is no loss of income.

