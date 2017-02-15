Hunters’ convention brings together expedition planning, fine art, taxidermy show case

Every now and again life has a way of putting things and people into perspective. Such was the case in early February as I passed by the name-badge checkpoint and entered the show floor of the Safari Club International’s Annual Hunters’ Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Once inside the portal, I was brought up short by an exhibit promoting the Mayo Oldiri Group, a safari provider based out of Madrid, Spain. There, on either side of a tall facade where the company’s logo was proudly displayed, were a pair of short “walls” covered with an impressive array of color photos documenting successful hunts gone by. But as interesting as the photos were, it wasn’t them that caught and held my attention. It was the full-body mount of a giant eland standing at the corner of Elk Run and Lion Lane.

Though I had seen photographs of the giant eland in hunting magazines before, I had no real comprehension of their true size until I saw this one and the man and women who stood in front of it. The man was about 5’10 or so and the eland towered over him. Even if one accounts for the pedestal on which the eland stood, its shoulder would still be higher than the man standing at full height. That, my friends, was a new perspective, one that sheds a little light on what it may mean to hunt a place like Africa.

After getting home I did some quick research and learned the giant eland stands nearly six feet at the shoulder and is also known as the Lord Derby Eland. A mature animal weighs between 1,300-1,500 pounds. One could easily fill a freezer, maybe two.

The couple I visited with asked if I had ever been to Africa. “No,” I replied, “but one day I would like to see it.”

“Go once, and you will always go back,” they replied and then proceeded to regale me with stories of their multiple African experiences. If it weren’t for a phone call, they might still be sharing.

Billed as the Ultimate Sportsmen’s Market, the SCI convention is that and then some. Walking around the show floor I passed outfitters and booking agents from around the globe who were looking to fill their hunting and fishing calendars. Obviously, Africa was well represented, but shoppers also had options from places like Australia, New Zealand, Mongolia, Russia, Spain, and the countries of western Europe and South America. So too were Canada and the United States.

If one didn’t find a hunt to book on the showroom floor, there were many more available through ongoing silent and live auctions. A friend of mine later told me the best deals can be had during the daytime auctions, and at prices even the average guy can afford.

The outdoor enthusiasts walking the show aisles had origins and languages that were as equally diverse as those of the exhibitors.

In addition, the convention also served as a temporary fine art gallery, a taxidermy show case and a place of learning. Of special interest to attendees was a rhinoceros that growled and charged, and a scene depicting a pride of lions under assault from a pair of interloping lions. These and other scenes give true meaning to the term taxidermy art.

The show is also a place of learning. Attendees had a rather extensive list of seminars and clinics to choose from with a variety of subject matter and titles like “Your First African Safari,” “Improving Your Wingshooting,” and “America’s Eco-Terrorism: Battling the Marijuana Cartels for America’s Wildlife.” Time limits prevented me from attending these and other seminars that held my interest, but I did manage to attend one on “Mule Deer Patterning and Hunting.” It was taught by an outfitter from Arizona.

During my wanderings, I met a young man representing a safari group from Namibia. who asked the same question the couple by the eland had asked, “Have you ever been to Africa?” That question opened the door to a brief but interesting conversation in which I posed my own question, “Why did you become a professional hunter?”

“It is something I always wanted to do,” he replied. Then he explained how he grew up with his father reading him stories about Africa and hunting there. He simply had no choice. He just had to see Africa.

Have you ever been to Africa, New Zealand or even Colorado? Whatever and wherever holds your interest, perhaps the SCI convention is a place to start.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column, published Thursday, is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NDOW. Any opinions he states in his column are his own. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com.