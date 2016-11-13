Expect some road closures around Las Vegas for Sunday’s Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon

More than 40,000 marathon runners will overtake all eight lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, causing major road closures and delays.

The annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is the only private event that exclusively shuts Las Vegas Boulevard down. Drivers should plan accordingly.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will kick off the musical marathon at 3 p.m. with a prerace performance at the Las Vegas Village across from Luxor. Live bands and DJs will play along the race courses during the marathon.

The main race course spans from Mandalay Bay to Fremont Street. Traffic will be blocked off in those areas for the majority of the day.

The marathon road closures will begin as early as 9 a.m. on Sunday while freeway ramps near the Strip will start shutting down at about 2:30 p.m. Drivers will not be able to cross Las Vegas Boulevard at most major intersections starting at about 2 p.m. Drivers heading eastbound from Interstate 15 exit ramps will also not be able to cross Las Vegas Boulevard.

Traffic will remain blocked off until marathon runners have cleared the streets. Some intersections will reopen earlier than others depending on their positions in the marathon’s course .

I-15 off-ramps at Tropicana Avenue will be the first to reopen at 8 p.m. while exit ramps at Flamingo Road will be the last to reopen at 11:30 p.m. Las Vegas Boulevard should be completely accessible by midnight.

A more detailed look at road closures is available at www.runrocknroll.com.

