Bishop Gorman’s Bubba Bolden makes Parade All-America team

Bishop Gorman defensive back Bubba Bolden was the only local player selected the Parade Magazine All-America team, which was released on Thursday.

Bolden, who has committed to Southern California, was one of four defensive backs on the first team defense.

He helped the Gaels capture an eighth consecutive state championship and third straight mythical national title. Bolden was a first-team all-state selection after recording 25 tackles and intercepting seven passes as a senior.

Gorman quarterback Tate Martell was an honorable mention pick. Martell, who already has enrolled at Ohio State, passed for 2,362 yards and 41 touchdowns and rushed for 1,257 yards and 21 TDs as a senior.