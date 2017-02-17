Chargers’ King Dunlap arrested on suspicion of violating protective order

Posted 

THE SPORTS XCHANGE

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle King Dunlap was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of violating a protective order in Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville police responded to a domestic disturbance call involving Dunlap and a woman identified as his girlfriend. Dunlap was in the woman’s house and told police after the arrest that he was aware of the protective order.

Dunlap was released from jail on Friday after posting $1,000 bond.

“This event was a misunderstanding between the parties as to what was allowed under the order,” Dunlap’s lawyer, Worrick Robinson, told WKRN in Nashville. “They had been discussing a joint resolution. This was not an egregious event, but two parties trying to come to a mutual understanding.

“Unfortunately a literal reading of the order meant absolutely no contact, and we trust the facts will resolve all issues in a favorable way for Mr. Dunlap.”

Robinson said the woman asked Dunlap if he wanted some of his clothes before he left on a train to San Diego.

Dunlap is the first Chargers’ player to be arrested since the franchise moved from San Diego to Los Angeles last month.

“We are aware of the situation involving King Dunlap,” the Chargers said in a statement. “We will continue to gather information and monitor the situation as the legal process runs its course.”

Dunlap is entering the second season of a four-year, $28 million deal. He joined the Chargers in 2013 and missed 13 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. He also played with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009-12.

 