Here are the NFL games on Sunday Ticket this weekend

NFL logo on goal post padding before between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns a preseason NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2014. (Rick Osentoski/AP)

Sunlight hits the NFL logo on the field at NRG Stadium before an NFL football game Sunday between the Houston Texans and Washington Redskins, Sept. 7, 2014, in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Looking for where to watch your favorite team this weekend? Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for this week. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.

Washington at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., Channel 713.

Arizona at Miami, 10 a.m., Channel 712.

Minnesota at Jacksonville, 10 a.m., Channel 711.

San Diego at Carolina, 10 a.m., Channel 710.

Chicago at Detroit, 10 a.m., Channel 709.

Denver at Tennessee, 10 a.m., Channel 708.

Houston at Indianapolis, 10 a.m., Channel 707.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 10 a.m., Channel 706.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 10 a.m., Channel 705.

New York Jets at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Channel 714.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m., Channel 715.

Seattle at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m., Channel 716.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 1:25 p.m., Channel 717.

 