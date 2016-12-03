Posted 

Here are the Week 14 college football games on TV in Las Vegas Saturday

Here are the Week 14 college football games on TV in Las Vegas Saturday

web1_ap16333596737220_7520285.jpg
In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) throws as he is hit by Texas defensive tackle Paul Boyette Jr. (93) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. (Sue Ogrocki, File/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The college football regular season wraps up Saturday, and there are just a handful of games to be played.

Early risers get five games kicking off in the morning at 9 a.m. and one game starting in the noon hour. The afternoon and evening crowd will get five games on television.

Here’s a list of Saturday’s college football games on television in Las Vegas:

9 a.m.

— Temple at Navy;9 a.m.;KTNV-13/ABC

— Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky;9 a.m.;ESPN

— Troy at Georgia Southern;9 a.m.;ESPN2

— Kansas State at Texas Christian;9 a.m.;FS1

— Oklahoma State at Oklahoma;9:30 a.m.;KVVU-5/FOX

12:30 p.m.

— Baylor at West Virginia;12:30 p.m.;FS1

1 p.m.

— Alabama vs. Florida;1 p.m.;KLAS-8/CBS

— Grambling State vs. Alcorn State;1 p.m.;ESPNU

4:30 p.m.

— Arkansas State at Texas State;4:30 p.m.;ESPN2

— San Diego State at Wyoming;4:45 p.m.;ESPN

5 p.m.

— Wisconsin vs. Penn State;5 p.m.;KVVU-5/FOX

— Clemson vs. Virginia Tech;5:05 p.m.;KTNV-13/ABC

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 