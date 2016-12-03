Here are the Week 14 college football games on TV in Las Vegas Saturday

The college football regular season wraps up Saturday, and there are just a handful of games to be played.

Early risers get five games kicking off in the morning at 9 a.m. and one game starting in the noon hour. The afternoon and evening crowd will get five games on television.

Here’s a list of Saturday’s college football games on television in Las Vegas:

9 a.m.

— Temple at Navy;9 a.m.;KTNV-13/ABC

— Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky;9 a.m.;ESPN

— Troy at Georgia Southern;9 a.m.;ESPN2

— Kansas State at Texas Christian;9 a.m.;FS1

— Oklahoma State at Oklahoma;9:30 a.m.;KVVU-5/FOX

12:30 p.m.

— Baylor at West Virginia;12:30 p.m.;FS1

1 p.m.

— Alabama vs. Florida;1 p.m.;KLAS-8/CBS

— Grambling State vs. Alcorn State;1 p.m.;ESPNU

4:30 p.m.

— Arkansas State at Texas State;4:30 p.m.;ESPN2

— San Diego State at Wyoming;4:45 p.m.;ESPN

5 p.m.

— Wisconsin vs. Penn State;5 p.m.;KVVU-5/FOX

— Clemson vs. Virginia Tech;5:05 p.m.;KTNV-13/ABC

