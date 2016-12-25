Posted 

Here’s how to watch tonight’s Broncos-Chiefs ‘SNF’ game in Las Vegas

In this Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos (5) kicks the game winning field goal as punter Dustin Colquitt (2) holds during overtime of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. (Jack Dempsey, File/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Week 16 of the NFL regular season features the Denver Broncos visiting the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football on Christmas Day.

Denver (8-6) enters the Christmas Day game on a two-game losing streak with losses to the New England Patriots, 16-3, last week and the Tennessee Titans, 13-10, in Week 14. Kansas City (10-4) enters tonight’s game off a Week 15 loss, 19-17, to Titans.

Tonight’s game is the second meeting between the two sides after meeting in Week 12 in Denver. The Chiefs won, 30-27.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch tonight’s “SNF” game in Las Vegas:

Place: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online: NBCSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 