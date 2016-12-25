Here’s how to watch tonight’s Broncos-Chiefs ‘SNF’ game in Las Vegas

Week 16 of the NFL regular season features the Denver Broncos visiting the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football on Christmas Day.

Denver (8-6) enters the Christmas Day game on a two-game losing streak with losses to the New England Patriots, 16-3, last week and the Tennessee Titans, 13-10, in Week 14. Kansas City (10-4) enters tonight’s game off a Week 15 loss, 19-17, to Titans.

Tonight’s game is the second meeting between the two sides after meeting in Week 12 in Denver. The Chiefs won, 30-27.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch tonight’s “SNF” game in Las Vegas:

Place: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online: NBCSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

