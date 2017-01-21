Posted 

Here’s how you can watch this weekend’s AFC and NFC Championships

Here’s how you can watch this weekend’s AFC and NFC Championships

web1_ap17020665226057_7821926.jpg
In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) lines up against New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The Steelers and Patriots meet in the AFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 22. (Jared Wickerham, File/AP)

Here’s how you can watch this weekend’s AFC and NFC Championships

web1_ap17019634897154_7821926.jpg
At left, in a Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) scrambles against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football in Kansas City, Mo. At right, in an Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Steelers play the Patriots in the AFC championship game on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson, File/AP)

Here’s how you can watch this weekend’s AFC and NFC Championships

web1_ap17019777002785_7821926.jpg
In this Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates after winning an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The Green Bay Packers play the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (LM Otero, File/AP)

Here’s how you can watch this weekend’s AFC and NFC Championships

web1_ap17019777247657_7821926.jpg
In this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 file photo, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks in Atlanta. The Green Bay Packers play the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (John Bazemore/AP)

Here’s how you can watch this weekend’s AFC and NFC Championships

web1_ap17020664942477_7821926.jpg
In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) is tackled by New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The Steelers and Patriots meet in the AFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 22. (Jared Wickerham, File/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

We’re just two weeks away from Super Bowl LI.

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the AFC and NFC Championships. We’re down to the last four, and on Sunday we’ll know who’s advancing to The Big Game.

First up on Sunday the NFC Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons will meet at the Georgia Dome while the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New England Patriots finish out the day at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Place: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

Time: 12:05 p.m. PST

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Online: FoxSports.com live stream or Fox Sports Go app (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Packers at Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Place: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Time: 3:40 p.m. PST

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

Online: CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Steelers at Patriots

NEXT UP

Jan. 29: Pro Bowl

Feb. 5: Super Bowl

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 