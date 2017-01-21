Here’s how you can watch this weekend’s AFC and NFC Championships

We’re just two weeks away from Super Bowl LI.

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the AFC and NFC Championships. We’re down to the last four, and on Sunday we’ll know who’s advancing to The Big Game.

First up on Sunday the NFC Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons will meet at the Georgia Dome while the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New England Patriots finish out the day at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Place: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

Time: 12:05 p.m. PST

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Online: FoxSports.com live stream or Fox Sports Go app (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Place: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Time: 3:40 p.m. PST

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

Online: CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Jan. 29: Pro Bowl

Feb. 5: Super Bowl

