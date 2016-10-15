Posted 

How to watch college football Week 7 on TV in Las Vegas Saturday

How to watch college football Week 7 on TV in Las Vegas Saturday

web1_ap16287862275572_7202553.jpg
In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs throws from the pocket in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Athens, Ga. (John Bazemore/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Although three of college football’s Top 10 teams are on a bye week for Week 7, there are still plenty of games slated for Saturday that you can watch.

Ten games kick off early at 9 a.m. while 13 more games start in the noon to one-o’clock hour. For the late risers, 10 games fill the late afternoon, and four games will wrap up the day in the primetime spotlight.

Here are all of the Week 7 college football games on TV in Las Vegas on Saturday:

(all times PDT)

9 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia 9 a.m. KVMY-12

North Carolina State at Clemson 9 a.m. KTNV-13/ABC

Kansas State at Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPN, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Iowa at Purdue 9 a.m. ESPN2

Illinois at Rutgers 9 a.m. ESPNews

West Virginia at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS1

Albany at Maine 9 a.m. FCSA

Lafayette at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN

Vanderbilt at Georgia 9 a.m. SECN

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech 9:30 a.m. FSW

Noon

Northwestern at Michigan State noon BTN

Southern California at Arizona 12:30 p.m. KVVU-5/FOX

Alabama at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. KLAS-8/CBS

Bowling Green at Toledo 12:30 p.m. KVMY-12

Nebraska at Indiana 12:30 p.m. KTNV-13/ABC

Wake Forest at Florida State 12:30 p.m. ESPN

North Carolina at Miami 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

New Mexico at Air Force 12:30 p.m. ESPNews

Kansas at Baylor 12:30 p.m. FS1

Western Michigan at Akron 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

Virginia Tech at Syracuse 12:45 p.m. ESPNU

1 p.m.

Utah at Oregon State 1 p.m. PAC12

Missouri at Florida 1 p.m. SECN

4 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Marshall 4 p.m. KVMY-12

Mississippi at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2

Idaho State at Northern Arizona 4 p.m. FSW

Connecticut at South Florida 4 p.m. CBSSN

Stanford at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. KSNV-3/NBC

Temple at Central Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana State 4:30 p.m. SECN

5 p.m.

Arizona State at Colorado 5 p.m. PAC12

Ohio State at Wisconsin 5:05 p.m. KTNV-13/ABC

7 p.m.

Colorado State at Boise State 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

UCLA at Washington State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

UNR at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. CBSSN, KBAD-AM (920)

9 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii 9 p.m. KVVU-5/FOX, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Full television and radio Saturday sports listings can be found here, while local Saturday sports listings can be found here.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 