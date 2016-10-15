How to watch college football Week 7 on TV in Las Vegas Saturday

Although three of college football’s Top 10 teams are on a bye week for Week 7, there are still plenty of games slated for Saturday that you can watch.
Ten games kick off early at 9 a.m. while 13 more games start in the noon to one-o’clock hour. For the late risers, 10 games fill the late afternoon, and four games will wrap up the day in the primetime spotlight.
Here are all of the Week 7 college football games on TV in Las Vegas on Saturday:
(all times PDT)
9 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia 9 a.m. KVMY-12
North Carolina State at Clemson 9 a.m. KTNV-13/ABC
Kansas State at Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPN, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Iowa at Purdue 9 a.m. ESPN2
Illinois at Rutgers 9 a.m. ESPNews
West Virginia at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS1
Albany at Maine 9 a.m. FCSA
Lafayette at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN
Vanderbilt at Georgia 9 a.m. SECN
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech 9:30 a.m. FSW
Noon
Northwestern at Michigan State noon BTN
Southern California at Arizona 12:30 p.m. KVVU-5/FOX
Alabama at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. KLAS-8/CBS
Bowling Green at Toledo 12:30 p.m. KVMY-12
Nebraska at Indiana 12:30 p.m. KTNV-13/ABC
Wake Forest at Florida State 12:30 p.m. ESPN
North Carolina at Miami 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
New Mexico at Air Force 12:30 p.m. ESPNews
Kansas at Baylor 12:30 p.m. FS1
Western Michigan at Akron 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
Virginia Tech at Syracuse 12:45 p.m. ESPNU
1 p.m.
Utah at Oregon State 1 p.m. PAC12
Missouri at Florida 1 p.m. SECN
4 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Marshall 4 p.m. KVMY-12
Mississippi at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN
Tulsa at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2
Idaho State at Northern Arizona 4 p.m. FSW
Connecticut at South Florida 4 p.m. CBSSN
Stanford at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. KSNV-3/NBC
Temple at Central Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Southern Mississippi at Louisiana State 4:30 p.m. SECN
5 p.m.
Arizona State at Colorado 5 p.m. PAC12
Ohio State at Wisconsin 5:05 p.m. KTNV-13/ABC
7 p.m.
Colorado State at Boise State 7:15 p.m. ESPN2
UCLA at Washington State 7:30 p.m. ESPN
UNR at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. CBSSN, KBAD-AM (920)
9 p.m.
UNLV at Hawaii 9 p.m. KVVU-5/FOX, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Full television and radio Saturday sports listings can be found here, while local Saturday sports listings can be found here.
Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.