How to watch college football Week 7 on TV in Las Vegas Saturday

Although three of college football’s Top 10 teams are on a bye week for Week 7, there are still plenty of games slated for Saturday that you can watch.

Ten games kick off early at 9 a.m. while 13 more games start in the noon to one-o’clock hour. For the late risers, 10 games fill the late afternoon, and four games will wrap up the day in the primetime spotlight.

Here are all of the Week 7 college football games on TV in Las Vegas on Saturday:

(all times PDT)

9 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia 9 a.m. KVMY-12

North Carolina State at Clemson 9 a.m. KTNV-13/ABC

Kansas State at Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPN, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Iowa at Purdue 9 a.m. ESPN2

Illinois at Rutgers 9 a.m. ESPNews

West Virginia at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS1

Albany at Maine 9 a.m. FCSA

Lafayette at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN

Vanderbilt at Georgia 9 a.m. SECN

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech 9:30 a.m. FSW

Noon

Northwestern at Michigan State noon BTN

Southern California at Arizona 12:30 p.m. KVVU-5/FOX

Alabama at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. KLAS-8/CBS

Bowling Green at Toledo 12:30 p.m. KVMY-12

Nebraska at Indiana 12:30 p.m. KTNV-13/ABC

Wake Forest at Florida State 12:30 p.m. ESPN

North Carolina at Miami 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

New Mexico at Air Force 12:30 p.m. ESPNews

Kansas at Baylor 12:30 p.m. FS1

Western Michigan at Akron 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

Virginia Tech at Syracuse 12:45 p.m. ESPNU

1 p.m.

Utah at Oregon State 1 p.m. PAC12

Missouri at Florida 1 p.m. SECN

4 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Marshall 4 p.m. KVMY-12

Mississippi at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2

Idaho State at Northern Arizona 4 p.m. FSW

Connecticut at South Florida 4 p.m. CBSSN

Stanford at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. KSNV-3/NBC

Temple at Central Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana State 4:30 p.m. SECN

5 p.m.

Arizona State at Colorado 5 p.m. PAC12

Ohio State at Wisconsin 5:05 p.m. KTNV-13/ABC

7 p.m.

Colorado State at Boise State 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

UCLA at Washington State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

UNR at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. CBSSN, KBAD-AM (920)

9 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii 9 p.m. KVVU-5/FOX, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Full television and radio Saturday sports listings can be found here, while local Saturday sports listings can be found here.

