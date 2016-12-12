Posted Updated 

How to watch Ravens-Patriots Monday Night Football in Las Vegas

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and teammates take the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Week 14 of the NFL regular season wraps up tonight with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the New England Patriots for Monday Night Football.

Baltimore (7-5) enters the “MNF” matchup on a two-game win streak with victories over the Miami Dolphins (38-6) in Week 13 and the Cincinnati Bengals (19-14) in Week 12. New England (10-2) enters the game on a three-game win streak after beating the Los Angeles Rams (Week 13, 26-10), the New York Jets (Week 12, 22-17) and the San Francisco 49ers (Week 11, 30-17).

The Patriots have beaten the Ravens in the last two meetings — 2015 (35-31) and 2013 (41-7).

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

