Jets CB Darrelle Revis surrenders to police in Pittsburgh

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis turned himself in to police in Pittsburgh on Friday evening after being involved in an altercation over the weekend that led to Revis being charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor.

Revis did not answer questions from media members who were assembled as he entered the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building accompanied by attorney Blaine Jones and family members.

On Thursday, Revis was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of robbery, one felony count of conspiracy, and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

The charges stemmed from an incident that took place at 2:43 a.m. ET Sunday on Pittsburgh’s popular South Side. Two men told police that they had a verbal altercation with Revis, who then punched them. Witnesses told police the two men were unconscious for about 10 minutes.

The incident began when Dallas Cousins, 22, confronted Revis and began recording video of Revis on his cellphone and followed the Jets’ star.

“At some point, Revis snatched the cellphone away and attempted to delete the video,” the police statement said, according to an ESPN report.

Zacheriah Jarvis, 21, helped get the phone back, according to police, and then an argument began.

Another man came to help Revis, and that is when the two men claimed they were punched.

Nathan Watt, a witness, told police that after the two men were knocked down, Revis said to him, “I got more guys coming. Do you want to be next?”

Watt was not sure whether Revis or the unidentified man who joined him knocked down the two men.

Police said the video “shows Revis walking away from the group and Cousins following him, describing what Revis is wearing. The video then shows Revis standing in front of the White Eagle Bar, saying, ‘Why are you following me?’ several times before the video stops.”

Cousins was diagnosed with an orbital floor fracture.

Revis attorney Jones said on Thursday that Revis was, “physically assaulted while at the location by a group of at least five people,” and claimed Revis was a victim.

Jones told ESPN that Revis needed medical attention.

According to a TMZ report, Revis had been drinking for several hours before the confrontation.

A Jets team spokesman indicated that team officials are aware of the incident but had no comment.

Revis, 31, is a four-time All-Pro and a former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. Once one of the league’s top cornerbacks, his play slipped enough last year that he is viewed as a candidate to be cut next month based on his $15.3 million salary-cap figure.

In 10 NFL seasons — the first six with the Jets, one each with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Patriots, and the past two with the Jets — Revis has 29 interceptions, four forced fumbles and two sacks in 140 games (all starts). He was credited with 137 passes defensed.

Revis played 15 games last season, finishing with five passes defensed and one interception.

Revis was the Jets’ 2007 first-round pick (14th overall) out of the University of Pittsburgh. He was born and raised in the Pittsburgh area.