Las Vegas Bowl Moment 10: Wyoming rallies for first bowl victory in 38 years

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 10: Wyoming completes comeback over UCLA

Date: Dec. 23, 2004

Score: Wyoming 24, UCLA 21

Back story: Wyoming advanced to its first bowl game in 11 years after finishing with an overall record of 6-5 and fourth in the Mountain West. The Cowboys, led by head coach Joe Glenn, were in the midst of a six-game bowl losing streak. UCLA was in its second season under head coach Karl Dorrell and led on the field by dynamic running back Maurice Drew.

Game: The Cowboys jumped to a 10-0 lead but trailed the Bruins 21-10 going into the fourth quarter. Wyoming used a trick play to start the rally. Cowboys wide receiver Jovon Bouknight threw a touchdown pass to backup quarterback J.J. Raterink to make the score 21-17. Wyoming scored another touchdown with 57 seconds left to complete the comeback and win its first bowl game in 38 years.

Since: Wyoming has made it to three more bowls since the 2004 game. The Cowboys face BYU in the Poinsettia Bowl on Dec. 21. Drew went on to have a standout NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.