Las Vegas Bowl Moment 10: Wyoming rallies for first bowl victory in 38 years

Wyoming coach Joe Glenn surfs above fans while celebrating his team's 24-21 victory over UCLA in the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2004, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

UCLA Head Coach Karl Dorrell, left, and Wyoming Head Coach Joe Glenn pose for a photo before the kickoff luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2004, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The two teams meet in the Las Vegas Bowl Thursday at Sam Boyd Stadium. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

** ALTERNATE CROP ** Wyoming's Tyler Holden scores a touchdown past the defense of UCLA's Justin Seiber during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl, Thursday, Dec, 23, 2004, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Wyoming's Guy Tuell celebrates with fans after Wyoming's 24-21 victory over UCLA in the Las Vegas Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2004, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

UCLA quarterback Drew Olson, center, is sacked by Wyoming defenders John Flora, left, and Dusty Hoffschnieder during the second quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl, Thursday, Dec, 23, 2004, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Olson was hurt on the play and left the game. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

Wyoming coach Joe Glenn, left, and players Josh Barge, center, and Trenton Franz, right, celebrate after Wyoming defeated UCLA 24-21 in the Las Vegas Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2004, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

Wyoming players celebrate as UCLA's Bruce Davis walks off the field after Wyoming's 24-21 win in the Las Vegas Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2004, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

Wyoming quarterback Corey Bramlet, left, and wide receiver Jovon Bouknight celebrate after Wyoming defeated UCLA 24-21 at the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2004, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Wyoming defenders Guy Tuell, left, and Julius Stinson, right, tie up UCLA receiver Criag Bragg during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl, Thursday, Dec, 23, 2004, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Wyoming coach Joe Glenn crowd-surfs at the end of the of the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday night, Dec. 23, 2004, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Wyoming beat UCLA 24-21. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

Wyoming's John Wadkowski, left, celebrates his game-winning touchdown catch with teammate Chris Cox, center, as UCLA defender Jarrad Page, right, walks away in the fourth quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl, Thursday, Dec, 23, 2004, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Wyoming won 24-21. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

UCLA wide receiver Junior Taylor celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of The Las Vegas Bowl Thursday, Dec. 23, 2004, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 10: Wyoming completes comeback over UCLA

Date: Dec. 23, 2004

Score: Wyoming 24, UCLA 21

Back story: Wyoming advanced to its first bowl game in 11 years after finishing with an overall record of 6-5 and fourth in the Mountain West. The Cowboys, led by head coach Joe Glenn, were in the midst of a six-game bowl losing streak. UCLA was in its second season under head coach Karl Dorrell and led on the field by dynamic running back Maurice Drew.

Game: The Cowboys jumped to a 10-0 lead but trailed the Bruins 21-10 going into the fourth quarter. Wyoming used a trick play to start the rally. Cowboys wide receiver Jovon Bouknight threw a touchdown pass to backup quarterback J.J. Raterink to make the score 21-17. Wyoming scored another touchdown with 57 seconds left to complete the comeback and win its first bowl game in 38 years.

Since: Wyoming has made it to three more bowls since the 2004 game. The Cowboys face BYU in the Poinsettia Bowl on Dec. 21. Drew went on to have a standout NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 