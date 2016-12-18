What they said after San Diego State’s 34-10 Las Vegas Bowl victory

WHAT THEY SAID

What the players and coaches said after San Diego State’s victory over Houston in the 25th Las Vegas Bowl:

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey on the journey to the record-breaking 108 yards:

“It definitely wasn’t easy. They didn’t want me to break it against them. Our offensive line accepted the challenge. At first, they were controlling the line of scrimmage, and then our offensive line, they controlled the line of scrimmage from about the second quarter all the way to the rest of the game.”

Pumphrey on the record-breaking play:

“Just that play, we were all on the sideline and coming out of a turnover and I just hear all the fans chanting, and all my teammates pumping me up. From that point on I was just trying to hit the outside. I thought I was gone but the guy had a good angle.”

San Diego State linebacker Calvin Munson on the Aztecs’ four second half interceptions:

“Our defense, we feed off each other. We blitz a lot. Coach (Rocky) Long’s philosophy is to kind of get after their team get them on their heels. That’s what we did. Guys were making big plays, turnovers, we just kept feeding off of it. We had like three sacks in a row and guys were getting fired up. It was just a blast out there.”

Houston defensive lineman Cameron Malveaux on Pumphrey’s -1 yards after the first quarter:

“Nothing really changed as far as our game plan towards him. They just started making plays. It went down to zero count football. Some guys just got to show up and we just did not make enough plays after the first quarter.”

Houston coach Major Applewhite on his team’s offensive struggles after the first quarter.

“Turnovers, turnovers, we had situations where there was miscommunications on a route, miscommunication on a pick six. It really swayed the game. Being down 10, still think you are in the football game in the third quarter and then going down 17 for how we were producing, it became almost insurmountable in some people’s eyes. That is the bottom line.”

Applewhite on his first game as a head coach:

“In general we stink. We lost. That is how I judge myself as an assistant, as a player and now as a head coach. If you win you did great. If you lose you did bad. Didn’t enjoy it. Doesn’t matter what the circumstances are. When we come back next spring, we lose a great senior class and that is the circumstances. So what is our attitude going forward and how do we prepare.”

Applewhite on Pumphrey, who broke the NCAA career rushing record:

“When you give a great back that many at bats and that many opportunities, one is going to spit at some point and it did.”

Houston tight end Tyler McCloskey on his senior season ending with loss:

“(I feel) terrible. The way it started, they then beat the crap out of us. We did not show up. We didn’t execute the way we needed to. I thought we prepared well. We prepared hard. Obviously it wasn’t good enough.”

San Diego State coach Rocky Long on his second-quarter adjustments:

“I thought we really struggled in the first quarter with their quickness and their front seven. They were able to get in the backfield and hit our running backs in the backfield cause we could not get on them to block them or maintain the block. I thought our coaches did a great job on the sideline adjusting how our offensive linemen started to block at the line of scrimmage. We started double-teaming the down linemen and letting the linebackers go and let our running backs try to challenge the linebackers instead of the other way around.”

Long on Pumphrey getting to 2,133 and Penny getting to 1,018:

“I’ve been told we’re the first ones to ever do that (in NCAA history), and that’s a credit to our players. I think our coaches do a nice job of evaluating, I think our coaches do a nice job of coaching, but guess what: coaches don’t make plays. Coaches do not win games. Coaches can lose games, but coaches don’t win games — players win games. These guys win the games. All we have to do is make sure they’re in shape, they have the right attitude and give them an honest chance to win and then they go out and win.”

Long on the second-half interceptions:

Any time you have a team that is as explosive as they are, and they run up and down the field and snap the ball every 15 to 18 seconds, I appreciated them slowing down there after a while, when they started looking to the sideline and asking for the right play. I appreciated that they had to slow down because they were averaging about a play every 15 seconds.”