This Sunday’s broadcast TV games scheduled for Las Vegas

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season with another game from London.

The league returns to Great Britain for 6:30 a.m. Sunday game. However, this matchup between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams will only be available on the NFL Network.

As for free broadcast games in Las Vegas, the Oakland Raiders have returned to our airwaves against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the first time in three weeks.

However, the best of the day might be the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings at the 3-2 Philadelphia Eagles. Remember, Philadelphia swung a trade before the season started that sent quarterback Sam Bradford to Minnesota.

The afternoon game, New England at Pittsburgh, has lost some luster with Steelers quarterback Ben Roesthlisburger suffering a knee injury last Sunday.

Thursday

Chicago at Green Bay, 5:30 p.m., NFL Network and KLAs-8.

Sunday

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles at London, 6:30 a.m., NFL Network.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., KVVU-5.

Oakland at Jacksonville, 10 a.m., KLAS-8.

New England at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8.

Seattle at Arizona, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3.

Monday

Houston at Denver, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.