Terry Bradshaw steals show at Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl news conference — VIDEO

Super Bowl 51 halftime performer Lady Gaga addressed the media on Thursday to talk about her upcoming 13-minute show for the Big Game on Sunday. On of the first questions came from Fox’s NFL Sunday host and NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw.

Bradshaw had heard that Lady Gaga’s mother was a Pittsburgh Steeler fan and brought a gift for her to the press conference. Additionally, he wished the singer’s grandmother (also a fan of the Steelers) happy birthday.

While the singer wouldn’t reveal anything about her preparations or what to expect, she did say that the show would be something for everyone to enjoy.

