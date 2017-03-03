Former soccer, hockey star becomes US women’s rugby star

Alev Kelter had Olympic dreams as early as age 6.

Like other elite athletes, she worked hard, pouring in hours practicing, competing and repeating the cycle. Kelter finally realized those Olympic dreams last year in Rio.

But her Olympic experience was much different than she had originally envisioned.

Kelter played many sports growing up, but ultimately wound up going to college at Wisconsin to play both soccer and hockey.

She hoped to play hockey in Sochi and then maybe soccer in Rio.

Instead, Kelter, who is at Sam Boyd Stadium this weekend competing in the USA Sevens, was representing the U.S. in Brazil as part of the rugby sevens team. Kelter entered the tournament as the Eagles’ top scorer and one of the top in the world.

Kelter, 25, had picked up the sport just three years earlier at 22.

“I wouldn’t have been successful without those two sports and different aspects of my rugby game have come from kicking or have come from side stepping and I attribute that to my childhood and all the coaches that led me to being a national team soccer player and a national team hockey player,” Kelter said. “I wouldn’t be that rugby player, that Olympic rugby player without that.”

Shortly after she learned she had been cut from the U.S. Olympic hockey team, Kelter was back in her home state of Alaska when she got a voicemail from Ric Suggitt, then the head coach of the U.S. women’s sevens team.

Suggitt, who had gotten Kelter’s number from Lorrie Clifford, a former high school flag football teammate, asked Kelter if she’d like to give rugby a try.

“My original conversation was “You know I’ve never touched a rugby ball,’ and he goes ‘Oh, we’ve got plenty here,’” Kelter said.

That was December 2013. The next month, she flew down to California to try it out and by March, she was contracted.

Kelter quickly took to rugby.

“It’s such an inclusive sport,” she said. “You need every shape and size and so everybody tries it and they fall in love with the camaraderie and teamwork.”

And then came learning the sport. The team welcomed her with open arms and taught her how to tackle, how to pass and everything in between.

About three months into playing rugby, she was on tour, playing in her first ever game in China.

“Because she had played those other sports, that has helped her with the transition quickly whereas if you’re just starting and rugby’s the first thing you do, it will generally take a lot longer so she fast tracked through a lot of stuff because of her soccer and hockey background,” U.S. coach Richie Walker said.

Walker, who was a coach under Suggitt when Kelter began playing rugby, said one of the things that makes her a special rugby player is her willingness to learn.

“She’s a sponge for rugby,” he said. “She works on things and she gets it right, so she’s a good learner, very strong and just has a heart of gold.”

Walker said her soccer experienced helped with her footwork, as Kelter is now one of the main kickers on the team, and ice hockey experience likely helped with her vision, running into gaps and being strong in contact.

For Kelter, even though she didn’t wind up becoming an Olympian in either of the sports she intended, all the hard work she put into soccer and hockey eventually made her Olympic dreams come true.

“I believe everything happens for a reason and that doors open and close,” Kelter said. “It’s not my plan but in the end, it’s something I would never have seen coming and I’m so blessed to be a part of it now.”

