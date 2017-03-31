High winds force postponement of prep events

Multiple preps sports events were postponed or suspended because of dangerous weather in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

At about 3:30 p.m., when most baseball and softball games were scheduled to begin, the National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning for the valley. That followed a wind advisory warning that gusts had reached over 90 mph at certain points of the day.

Spring Valley-Bonanza, Mojave-Chaparral and the second game of a Sandy Valley-Indian Springs doubleheader were among the baseball games postponed. The second game of a doubleheader between The Meadows and Mountain View was called after one inning.

Western-Tech softball was suspended after two innings, and Spring Valley-Bonanza softball was called in the bottom of the first. Mojave-Chaparral was unable to get started.

“We thought it was the best decision,” Chaparral baseball coach David Soto said. “The cover of the visiting dugout actually came off.”

Soto said at about 3:40 p.m., 20 minutes before first pitch, the dugout cover flew off and landed on the field. No one was hurt, but the teams would have been in pregame had they decided to proceed with the game. It reinforced Soto’s vote to postpone.

“That’s probably one of the best calls I’ve made on the field,” he said with a chuckle.

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.