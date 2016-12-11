Posted Updated 

Las Vegas Bowl Moment 6: Utah, BYU rivalry hits Sam Boyd Stadium

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12191_7567017.jpgBuy Photo
Utah defensive back Dominique Hatfield (15) celebrates his interception and touchdown during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_44_7567017.jpg
Utah punter Chris Van Orden (48) hands the trophy to Utah linebacker Justin Tatola (57) while celebrating their teams win over BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_43_7567017.jpg
Utah players, including Utah punter Chris Van Orden (48), carrying the trophy, celebrate their win over BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_42_7567017.jpg
Utah players celebrate their win over BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_41_7567017.jpg
Utah offensive lineman Siaosi Aiono (60), center, raises the trophy after defeating BYU 35-28 in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah defensive tackle Viliseni Fauonuku (98), and Utah defensive end Jason Fanaika (51) look on. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_40_7567017.jpg
Utah players celebrate their win over BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_38_7567017.jpg
BYU fans celebrate a touchdown by BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) against Utah during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_37_7567017.jpg
BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) runs the ball to score a touchdown as Utah defensive back Marcus Williams (20) attempts to defend during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_36_7567017.jpg
BYU wide receiver Devon Blackmon (19) catches a pass against Utah during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_35-1_7567017.jpg
Football fans watch as BYU plays Utah during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_34-1_7567017.jpg
Utah tight end Harrison Handley (88) is tripped up by BYU defensive back Kai Nacua (12) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_33-1_7567017.jpg
Utah wide receiver Britain Covey (18) runs the ball past BYU wide receiver Trey Dye (6) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_32-1_7567017.jpg
Utah defensive back Reginald Porter (29) breaks up a pass intended for BYU wide receiver Terenn Houk (11) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_31-1_7567017.jpg
BYU wide receiver Devon Blackmon (19) catches a pass as Utah defensive back Brian Allen (14) runs towards him during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_30-1_7567017.jpg
Utah wide receiver Kenneth Scott (2) catches a pass as BYU defensive back Micah Hannemann (7) attempts to tackle during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_28-1_7567017.jpg
Utah wide receiver Tyrone Smith (81) catches a pass while playing against BYU during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_27-1_7567017.jpg
BYU fans cheer as their team plays Utah during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_26-1_7567017.jpg
Utah quarterback Travis Wilson (7) looks to pass against BYU during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_25-1_7567017.jpg
BYU running back Francis Bernard (36) and wide receiver Nick Kurtz (5) celebrate Bernard's touchdown against Utah during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_24-1_7567017.jpg
BYU running back Francis Bernard (36) scores a touchdown against Utah during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_22-1_7567017.jpg
BYU wide receiver Terenn Houk (11) is taken down by Utah linebacker Gionni Paul (13) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_10_7567017.jpg
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham protests a call during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_121_9_7567017.jpg
Utah running back Joe Williams (28) is brought down by BYU defensive back Kai Nacua (12) during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_121_8_7567017.jpg
Utah running back Joe Williams (28) runs the football during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_121_7_7567017.jpg
BYU wide receiver Nick Kurtz (5) catches a pass during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_121_2_7567017.jpg
Utah defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu (90) blocks a pass from BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_121_4_7567017.jpg
BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws a pass during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_121_3_7567017.jpg
Utah defensive end Jason Fanaika (51) and Utah defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu (90) celebrate a fumble recovery during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12191-1_7567017.jpg
Utah quarterback Travis Wilson (7) runs the ball to score a touchdown against BYU during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_121_2-1_7567017.jpg
BYU wide receiver Mitch Mathews (10) comes up short on a pass as Utah defensive backs Justin Thomas (12) and Marcus Williams (20) close in during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_121_3-1_7567017.jpg
Utah defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) breaks up a pass intended for BYU wide receiver Terenn Houk (11) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_14_7567017.jpg
Utah running back Joe Williams (28) is congratulated by his teammates for scoring a touchdown during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_121_8-1_7567017.jpg
BYU running back Riley Burt (32) runs the ball against Utah during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_121_7-1_7567017.jpg
Utah running back Joe Williams (28) runs the ball past BYU defensive back Micah Hannemann (7) and linebacker Austin Heder (42) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_23-1_7567017.jpg
BYU players enter the field at the start of the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_15_7567017.jpg
Two F-15s fly over the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_121_6_7567017.jpg
BYU wide receiver Talon Shumway (25) catches a pass while warming up before playing Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_121_5_7567017.jpg
Utah quarterback Brandon Cox (5) throws a pass while warming up before playing BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_16-1_7567017.jpg
Utah wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) catches a pass while warming up before playing BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_121_4-1_7567017.jpg
BYU players warm up before playing Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_10-1_7567017.jpg
BYU fans walk with balloons in the tailgate area before the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_21-1_7567017.jpg
Utah players warm up before playing against BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_15-1_7567017.jpg
BYU players warm up before playing against Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351561_fbc_lvbowl_12_14-1_7567017.jpg
BYU and Utah fans pack the tailgate area before the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_1004351517_lvbowladv_121815_7567017.jpg
The trophy for the Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl is seen during a press conference for the inside the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 18, 2015. Utah and BYU will face off in the bowl game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Dec. 19. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 6: The Holy War in Sin City

Date: Dec. 19, 2015

Score: Utah 35, BYU 28

Back story: One of the biggest sporting events in Utah history took place in Las Vegas as the famed “Holy War” came to Sam Boyd Stadium and matched the two bitter rivals in a postseason setting for the first time in the series history. Tickets quickly sold out after the Utah-Brigham Young matchup was announced as 42,213 fans packed Sam Boyd Stadium for the second-largest crowd ever in Las Vegas Bowl history.

Game: The 96th “Holy War” started ugly for BYU. Utah forced turnovers on BYU’s first five drives, turning them all into touchdowns, two on interception returns.The Cougars rallied back with 28 unanswered points but fell short of one of the greatest comebacks ever. Utah cornerback Tevin Carter returned one of the interceptions for seven points and was named MVP. Utah running back Joe Williams rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Since: Bronco Mendenhall coached his final game at BYU after the Las Vegas Bowl loss. Mendenhall struggled in his first season at Virginia with a 2-10 record. Utah standout running back Devontae Booker was unable to play in Las Vegas because of an injury but has had a productive rookie season for the Denver Broncos. Booker’s replacement, Williams, exploded for a big senior year in 2016.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 