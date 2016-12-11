Las Vegas Bowl Moment 6: Utah, BYU rivalry hits Sam Boyd Stadium

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 6: The Holy War in Sin City

Date: Dec. 19, 2015

Score: Utah 35, BYU 28

Back story: One of the biggest sporting events in Utah history took place in Las Vegas as the famed “Holy War” came to Sam Boyd Stadium and matched the two bitter rivals in a postseason setting for the first time in the series history. Tickets quickly sold out after the Utah-Brigham Young matchup was announced as 42,213 fans packed Sam Boyd Stadium for the second-largest crowd ever in Las Vegas Bowl history.

Game: The 96th “Holy War” started ugly for BYU. Utah forced turnovers on BYU’s first five drives, turning them all into touchdowns, two on interception returns.The Cougars rallied back with 28 unanswered points but fell short of one of the greatest comebacks ever. Utah cornerback Tevin Carter returned one of the interceptions for seven points and was named MVP. Utah running back Joe Williams rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Since: Bronco Mendenhall coached his final game at BYU after the Las Vegas Bowl loss. Mendenhall struggled in his first season at Virginia with a 2-10 record. Utah standout running back Devontae Booker was unable to play in Las Vegas because of an injury but has had a productive rookie season for the Denver Broncos. Booker’s replacement, Williams, exploded for a big senior year in 2016.

