Life Time to host Indoor Triathlon in 2 Las Vegas Valley locations

As is yearly tradition all around the country, people resolve to lose weight and get in better shape as the new year rolls around.

And Life Time is trying to help people do just that. The year started with a 5K Fun Run and Walk and Commitment Weekend hosted from Dec. 30-Jan. 2.

Sunday, it will host its Life Time Indoor Triathlon all around the country, including locations in Green Valley and Summerlin.

“We do it exactly for that reason — to get every one started off on the new year with a really good workout,” Green Valley race director Joey Micali said. “Even though it’s a triathlon, when it comes down to it, it’s pretty much an hour of cardio, so it’ll be like some kind of hour long class with a couple of sports mixed in.”

Micali said the event draws everyone from serious triathletes to beginners. The age range currently for the Green Valley race is between 13-61 years, though it could drop down as low as 9-years-old if Micali’s son participates.

Last year, Micali said it was held back-to-back with the 5K but this year, since New Year’s Day was on a Sunday, the event was pushed back around the country to the next Sunday to make sure they didn’t lose entries.

As of Tuesday morning, Micali said the Green Valley location still had about 19 spots left of 100 and registration, which is $30, is still open.

The triathlon starts with a 20-minute swim. Then competitors have 10 minutes to get up to the spin bikes for a 30-minute ride. After another five-minute transition, they face a 20-minute run on the treadmill.

Micali said he sends people out in 10 waves of 10, 20 minutes apart.

“Since the whole group is together for the whole time, it’s really high energy,” he said.

The Indoor Triathlon will be at 79 locations across 25 states and Canada.

“All ages are welcome, all skill levels are welcome and it’s just a fun way to get started on the new year,” Micali said. “(When) you get done, you can call yourself a triathlete.”

NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS STUDY

Las Vegas was ranked the 19th-best city for keeping weight loss and fitness resolutions in a recently-released WalletHub study.

Henderson was 57th in the same study while North Las Vegas was 93. The study included 150 cities across the country.

Overall, Las Vegas was the 21st-best city for keeping resolutions. Henderson came in at 71st while North Las Vegas was all the way near the bottom at 144.

