2 fights added to December UFC cards in Las Vegas

The blockbuster women’s bantamweight title bout between Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes is not the only new fight confirmed to take place in Las Vegas next month.

Welterweight Alex Garcia will fight Las Vegan Mike Pyle at UFC 207 and lightweight Brendan O’Reilly will meet “Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim at “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 24 finale card.

Sources close to the organization confirmed both bouts to the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Pyle has lost three of his last four fights and is coming off a knockout loss to Alberto Mina in July. His fight against Garcia will be part of the Dec. 30 pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena, headlined by Rousey’s return to competition.

O’Reilly and Kim will meet on Dec. 3 at The Palms. That event, which will air on Fox Sports 1, features a flyweight title bout between the still-to-be-determined winner of the season tournament challenging Demetrious Johnson for the UFC belt.

