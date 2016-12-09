Anthony Pettis no longer fighting for belt at UFC 206 after missing weight

The strange saga of the UFC 206 main event took another bizarre turn on Friday morning.

Anthony Pettis missed weight for his interim featherweight title fight against Max Holloway in Toronto by three pounds.

While the bout will still be contested, Pettis will not be fighting for the interim belt. Holloway, however, will become interim champion with a victory on Saturday night at Air Canada Centre.

Pettis, the former lightweight champion, will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to Holloway after stepping on the scale at 148 pounds.

He wasn’t the only fighter to miss the target on Friday morning.

Rustam Khabilov was two pounds over the lightweight limit for his scheduled bout with Jason Saggo and women’s strawweight contender Valerie Letourneau was 1.5 pounds over for her bout with Viviane Pereira.

It was the transgression of Pettis that had the biggest impact on the card, however.

The interim title had been created less than two weeks ago when the bout between Pettis and Holloway was bumped up to the main event because light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier had to pull out of his scheduled fight with Anthony Johnson.

Featherweight champion Conor McGregor “relinquished” the belt and interim champ Jose Aldo was named outright champion, allowing another interim belt to be created to add luster to the new UFC 206 main event.

Now, only one of the fighters will be competing for that title.

A disgusted Pettis walked off the scale and disappeared behind a curtain immediately after his weight was announced at 148 pounds.

He first dropped to featherweight for his last fight against Charles Oliveira in August and successfully made the weight.

