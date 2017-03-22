Bellator’s Michael Page says he’s waiting for his turn to take over — VIDEO

Still undefeated at 12-0, Michael ‘Venom’ Page thinks he’s already put himself in a position to fight for the Bellator welterweight title.

When he clashes with Derek Anderson at Bellator 179 on May 19, 2017 at the SSE Arena in London, Page is confident that he will once again put on a show-stopping performance on his home turf. In his last fight back home, Page knocked out Evangelista Santos with a flying knee.

Page says it’s just a matter of time before he gets a title shot and also explains how he got his nickname.

Bellator 179 will take place on May 19 in London’s SSE Arena.

Check out the video above.

Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.