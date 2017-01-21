Better late than never: Former UFC stars set to clash in Bellator cage

LOS ANGELES — When Tito Ortiz reigned atop the mixed martial arts world more than a decade ago, Chael Sonnen just wanted an opportunity to prove himself at the highest level.

While there may be a lot less on the line at this stage of their respective careers, Sonnen will finally get a chance to fight Ortiz on Saturday night in the main event of Bellator 170 at The Forum.

Sonnen spent much of his athletic prime on the regional circuit scratching and clawing for a shot at the big time.

Ortiz was the embodiment of what Sonnen was striving for at the time. A dominant UFC light heavyweight champion who was one of the sport’s earliest superstars.

When Sonnen did finally make the UFC, he was able to achieve stardom and had enough success to earn three title shots.

He went 0-3 in those fights, however, and another chance is highly unlikely, particularly since Sonnen was released by the UFC following a second failed drug test and a retirement from the sport in 2014.

The chance to test himself against former legends like Ortiz and Wanderlei Silva led to Sonnen deciding to return to competition with a six-fight deal with Bellator. He calls the comeback a “legends’ ass-whipping tour.”

Ortiz is first on his list.

“I think Tito’s awesome,” Sonnen said Thursday. “I don’t dispute he’s a legend. He belongs in the Hall of Fame and I don’t dispute any of his world championships.”

“My contention from day one is I was the baddest dude in the world and I couldn’t get my opportunity. When I got it, I ran with it and I’m still here. But I was in the practice room with world champions and the guys who had the belts will tell you I was whooping their ass on a daily basis and they did everything they could to keep me out of the organization. That’s a reality. I thought I could beat Tito, but I never locked up with him. I don’t know for sure, but I told everybody I could at the time. It took me 20 years to get here, but we’re all going to find out together whether it was true or not.”

That was as complimentary of Ortiz as Sonnen has been during the buildup to this fight. Sonnen’s popularity was largely based on his ability to verbally annihilate his opponents every time a microphone was turned on anywhere near his general vicinity and he hasn’t lost a step.

Over the course of 45 minutes, Sonnen effortlessly delivered lines questioning Ortiz’s financial stability, mental acumen and even his ability to tell an interesting story.

Sonnen at one point stunned the room full of reporters at Viacom headquarters in Hollywood with a graphic sexual reference to Ortiz’s former girlfriend and the mother of his children, ex-porn star Jenna Jameson.

The 41-year-old Ortiz, who is 2-1 since signing with Bellator and hasn’t competed in over a year, says he will retire regardless of the outcome.

He struggled to formulate much of a response to any of Sonnen’s barb’s but insists he will have an answer once the bell rings.

“He talks well,” Ortiz said of Sonnen’s strengths. “His mouth has got him every big fight he’s had and every time it’s come time to perform, he’s failed. He will again on Saturday night. I come with heart, determination, hard work and perseverance. When I get my hand raised, I’ll know why.

“I’m going to dominante. I expect no less based on the work I’ve put in over the last 14 weeks. He’s said some personal things like me and he’s lit a fire under me like no other. I’m going to hurt him. I have something to pay back.”

Sonnen is only a few years younger at 39 and will be in action for the first time since losing to Rashad Evans in November 2013. Though both fighters are clearly past their prime, Bellator president Scott Coker is thrilled with the names on his organization’s marquee.

“This is a big event. I can say it’s the biggest in the history of this fight company,” Coker said of a card that will air on SpikeTV at 6 p.m.. “We have some great fights from top to bottom, we’ll have great attendance. I can feel the hype is starting to really roll.”

Much of that is based on Sonnen’s ability to sell himself. He says losing some of the ratings records on cable television he helped set during his time in the UFC was one motivation for coming back. He thinks he can help carry Bellator to new heights.

There’s also that nagging feeling that he has something left to prove.

He’ll finally get that opportunity on Saturday night.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.