Dana White: Conor McGregor doesn’t want to fight in Nevada again

UFC president Dana White said Conor McGregor declared he never wants to compete in Nevada again.

McGregor informed White after he was fined $150,000 for his involvement in a bottle-throwing skirmish at a news conference to promote his fight against Nate Diaz in August.

The Nevada Athletic Commission doled out the penalty Monday.

“Conor McGregor hit me yesterday and said, ‘I don’t ever want to fight in Nevada again. Ever,’ ” White said during the Colin Cowherd show on FS1 TV/Fox radio. “How does that make sense for the state of Nevada?

“You’re going to try to fine this kid and Nate (Diaz) that kind of money, it just makes people not want to come fight in our state and that’s not a good thing.”

Diaz asked for and was granted a continuance for his disciplinary hearing, which is likely to take place next month.

“Guess what?” White added. “Conor McGregor doesn’t need Nevada. He can fight anywhere. He can fight in Iowa, OK?

“We can put his fight on an island off the coast of anywhere. This makes no sense for the state. It’s terrible.”

McGregor is scheduled to challenge Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 205 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York.