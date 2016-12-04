Las Vegas’ Jamie Moyle defeats Kailin Curran in bloody UFC debut

Jamie Moyle didn’t have the words to describe her UFC debut, but her bloody jersey said it all.

The Las Vegas resident overcame a large gash across her left eye to defeat Kailin Curran by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) during an exciting three-round women’s strawweight battle Saturday at the Palms.

“My first UFC win,” Moyle said. “It’s all a whirlwind right now. The fight was a little blurry with so much going on.”

Moyle, who received stitches on her wounded eye, took vicious strikes from her veteran UFC opponent. Curran, 25, used her size advantage to connect on multiple punches and a devastating knee to Moyle’s face.

Every time Curran (4-4) looked to be in control, Moyle (4-1) landed a few shots of her own before recording a momentum-changing takedown.

“I had to stay focus and follow the gameplan,” Moyle said. “Most of my opponents are longer. I had to see my openings and I knew I needed to take her down to keep going.”

There’s a bit of irony with Moyle making her debut on The Ultimate Fighter 24 Finale card. Moyle, 27, who trains at the local Syndicate MMA gym, had a controversial loss during her run in the 23rd season of The Ultimate Fighter.

“I kept asking Dana (White) to give me another shot,” Moyle said. “I knew I had to make a statement and I feel like I did that.”

