Paige VanZant, Sage Northcutt regrouping after UFC on Fox 22 defeats

The Paige and Sage show isn’t in jeopardy of cancellation, but it’s not quite be ready for prime time.

Paige VanZant and Sage Northcutt, two of the UFC’s youngest and most hyped prospects, were both submitted in network TV showcase bouts on Saturday’s night’s UFC on Fox 22 card at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Northcutt, 20, tapped out for the second time this year when Mickey Gall locked in a rear-naked choke in the second round. VanZant was choked out by Michelle Waterson in the main event, though she never tapped. Referee John McCarthy stepped in and stopped the fight when VanZant started to change colors and stopped fighting off Waterson’s rear-naked choke late in the first round.

Both defeated fighters vowed to carry on.

Northcutt’s loss, like his previous defeat, came at welterweight. He intends to go back down to lightweight and continue his development as a fighter.

“I thought it would be a fun fight and interesting for the fans so I decided to go up in weight to take the fight and try to put on a show for everybody,” said Northcutt, who did win a lightweight bout between the two welterweight losses. “The plan is to go back down to 155 pounds, so I’m looking forward to that. I have no opponents in mind; (I’ll fight whoever) the UFC says.”

VanZant has even more options to consider.

At 22, the women’s strawweight star has plenty of time to develop her talents and compete for a UFC title.

VanZant, however, is also coming off a year in which she finished as runner-up on “Dancing With the Stars,” and turned down several acting offers because they conflicted with her fight schedule.

She has also hinted at the possibility of turning to professional wrestling, which would be more conducive to simultaneously pursuing opportunities in Hollywood.

VanZant believes she can do it all. As an example, she cited her highlight-reel finish of Bec Rawlings in August after she took the first half of the year off to compete on the reality show.

“I took a break to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and I came back and I knocked somebody out,” she said. “I’m very good at balancing my outside factors. I know how to balance my schedule. I have the best team in the world. I’m very smart. I could have done anything I wanted to, and I chose to fight, and I’m going to continue to balance my schedule.”

It may be a while before she’s back in the cage, though. VanZant does want to take some time to do some other things and, more immediately, take a break after a crazy year. Whatever she does, she knows she will be successful and in the public eye.

“I was meant for the spotlight, and I’m going to be in the spotlight,” she said. “I will be back, and I’m going to have the belt one day. I’m 22 years old, and I have a long time.

“I’ll be back.”

Spoken like someone who has already learned to always keep the door open for a sequel.

HOLM EXCITED FOR TITLE BOUT

When UFC officials finally settled on a matchup between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural 145-pound women’s title, Holm didn’t hesitate for a second to think about the implications of what it would mean beyond just the night of Feb. 11 when they fight at UFC 208 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“I just saw it as, ‘Hey Holly, do you want to fight Germaine de Randamie at 145 pounds?’ ” the former women’s bantamweight champion told reporters Saturday in Sacramento. “That’s the way I saw it and that’s it. I do want to take advantage of the opportunities that are presented to me and I feel like I have everything to prove. I’m coming off two losses and I’m just ready to make a statement again.”

The new featherweight division is being created in large part because star striker Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino can’t cut enough weight to compete at 135 pounds. Justino, however, turned down two offers to fight for the belt on the card because it’s not enough time for her to get down to 145.

Holm said she wasn’t concerned about whether she should decline the fight against de Randamie to give Justino more time or any of the other implications surrounding the creation of the new division.

“I don’t want my career to be defined around one fighter,” Holm said. “Everyone is asking me about ‘Cyborg’ and before everyone would ask me about Ronda (Rousey). There’s more fighters than Ronda and ‘Cyborg.’ I’m focused on Germaine because that’s who I have a contract with right now. I don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket. I want to make the most of whatever opportunities come to me and my next opportunity is Germaine. I don’t like to think too much past that.”

Holm has lost two consecutive fights since knocking out Rousey to become the bantamweight champion. De Randamie has recorded two straight knockout victories.

