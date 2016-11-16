CoveringTheCage
Tarec Saffiedine gets new opponent for UFC 207

Tarec Saffiedine, left, takes a punch from Rick Story, right,in their welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night 88 at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 29, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Former Strikeforce welterweight champion Tarec Saffiedine has a new opponent for UFC 207.

Saffiedine will fight Dong Hyun Kim on the Dec. 30 card at T-Mobile Arena, sources close to the organization confirmed on Tuesday.

Saffiedine was scheduled to fight Matt Brown, but Brown was pulled from the fight last week in favor of a matchup with Donald Cerrone at UFC 206 in Toronto.

Kim had been slated for a fight against Gunnar Nelson on Saturday until Nelson was injured and pulled out of the bout last month. The 34-year-old South Korean has won six of his last seven fights, with the only loss coming at the hands of current champion Tyron Woodley in 2014.

He has not fought since a first-round knockout of Dominic Waters in November 2015 due to injuries.

Saffiedine, 30, has lost two of his last three fights, including a unanimous decision loss to Rick Story in May.

UFC 207 will be headlined by a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey.

